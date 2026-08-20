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In Poltava region, an agent of the Russian Federation who was preparing the murder of a military unit commander was detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3370 views

A student, acting on an order from the Russian Federation, made explosives for an attempt on the life of a commander of one of the military units and agreed to set a truck on fire. The SBU detained him during the arson.

In Poltava region, an agent of the Russian Federation who was preparing the murder of a military unit commander was detained

The counterintelligence department of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent in the Poltava region who was preparing the assassination of the commander of one of the military units stationed in the region. The SBU reports this, UNN reports.

Details

The investigation established that the Russians recruited a student at a local university. He came to the attention of Russian intelligence officers while searching for "easy" money on Telegram.

On the instructions of his Russian handler, he manufactured an improvised explosive device and equipped it with a mobile phone with remote access for remote activation and to provide reports to Russian intelligence officers.

The suspect was supposed to study the daily routine and travel routes of the commander of the military unit in order to plant the explosive and detonate it remotely when the official approached the "location." It was also established that, while preparing the assassination attempt, the agent agreed to carry out another task for the enemy—to set fire to a truck. To do this, the student purchased a flammable mixture at a store and coordinated the destruction of the vehicle with his handler in advance

- the SBU reported.

The agent was detained "red-handed" while attempting to set fire to a cargo truck. During searches, officers found and seized an improvised explosive device, drugs, and a smartphone containing evidence of his work for the enemy.

The detainee was notified of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 1 of Article 14, Part 1 of Article 258 (preparation to commit a terrorist act);
    • Part 1 of Article 263-1 (illegal manufacture of explosives or explosive devices);
      • Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition and explosives);
        • Part 3 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 194 (attempted intentional destruction of or damage to property by arson);
          • Part 3 of Article 307 (illegal production, manufacture, purchase, possession, transportation, shipment or sale of narcotic drugs).

            The suspect faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. He is in custody.

            We remind you

            The SBU counterintelligence department detained another FSB agent in the Rivne region. He turned out to be a local unemployed man who adjusted Russian attacks and gathered data on military facilities.

            Yevhen Ustimenko

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