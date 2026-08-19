In Rivne region, an FSB agent who was preparing to assassinate military personnel was detained

The counterintelligence officers of the Security Service detained another FSB agent in the Rivne region. On the enemy’s instructions, the suspect coordinated Russian strikes on the western region and was preparing to physically eliminate soldiers of the Defense Forces, UNN reports citing the Security Service.

Details

The investigation established that the recruited individual was a local unemployed man. He came to the attention of the Rashists when he posted anti-Ukrainian comments in Telegram channel chats.

After being recruited, the suspect began tracking the locations of Ukrainian defenders’ bases that the enemy was preparing missile and drone attacks against.

To identify the locations of military facilities, he traveled around the area on his motorcycle and filmed the surrounding territory with a video recorder mounted in his helmet.

In addition, the agent gave Russian intelligence officers remote access to his smartphone and messenger accounts, where he sent the coordinates of potential "targets."

Four agents were detained for passing data on military facilities in three regions of Ukraine to the FSB

Later, the suspect asked his handler for weapons and ammunition to carry out contract killings of Ukrainian soldiers in the Rivne region.

He also tried to obtain a drone to conduct aerial reconnaissance of the location of the Defense Forces.

Security Service officers detained the agent "red-handed" during a new reconnaissance sortie near a Ukrainian military facility.

During searches of the detainee, officers seized a video recorder, computer equipment, and a mobile phone containing evidence of work for the FSB.

Investigators of the Security Service notified the agent that he was suspected under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The suspect is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Adjusted russian attacks on gas stations and fuel tankers in Odesa region - SBU detains another enemy agent