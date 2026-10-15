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Ebola detected in Kenya for the first time in history: one infected person has died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Kenya has confirmed its first two cases of Ebola: one patient has died, while the other has been isolated. In neighboring Congo, the outbreak has claimed the lives of nearly half of those infected.

Ebola detected in Kenya for the first time in history: one infected person has died

Kenya has confirmed the first two cases of Ebola infection in the country's history. One of the patients died, while the other was placed in quarantine. Meanwhile, a large-scale outbreak of the disease is ongoing in neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo. Finnish outlet Yle reports this, citing AFP, writes UNN.

Details

The first infected person was a man who lived in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He died last week in Kenya. Later, doctors detected the virus in his close relative.

WHO announces the end of the Ebola outbreak in Uganda, but the number of cases is rising in Congo27.08.26, 05:16 • 5250 views

The second patient was isolated immediately after symptoms appeared. According to Kenya's Ministry of Health, no new cases of infection have been detected so far; however, specialists continue to identify everyone who may have been in contact with the infected people.

Almost half of those infected have died of Ebola in the Congo

The outbreak, which began in May 2026, has most severely affected the eastern regions of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

According to local authorities, more than 9,000 cases of Ebola infection have already been confirmed in the country. Approximately half of those infected have died.

Cases of the disease have also been recorded in Uganda, which borders both the Congo and Kenya. At least two deaths are known to have occurred there.

Brought in from Congo: another country confirms its first case of Ebola, patient dies06.10.26, 12:06 • 4745 views

Stepan Haftko

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