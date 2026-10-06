Brought in from Congo: another country confirms its first case of Ebola, patient dies

Kenya has registered its first confirmed case of Ebola. It is a Kenyan citizen who lived in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and arrived in Nairobi on Saturday, Health Minister Aden Duale said. UNN reports this, citing Reuters.

Details

The patient has since died, and 28 contacts have so far been identified, including family members and healthcare workers, Duale said at a press conference.

The Congo is battling its largest Ebola outbreak, caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain.

An Ebola treatment center was burned down in Congo amid more than 4,000 deaths during the outbreak

The outbreak was declared in mid-May, but may have begun months earlier and is still resisting containment efforts, with more than 8,000 cases and over 4,000 deaths recorded in the Central African country.

The outbreak previously spread to Uganda, where 20 cases and two deaths were recorded, but the World Health Organization declared Uganda free of the disease in August.

Ebola spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, whether living or dead. It can cause fever, vomiting, diarrhea and, in severe cases, internal and external bleeding.