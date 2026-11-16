More than 700,000 hectares: the Prosecutor's Office reported on the return of NAAS of Ukraine land to the state

The prosecution authorities are actively working to return to the state the lands of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine that are being used commercially under the guise of joint cultivation. In response to a request from UNN, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported that since the beginning of the year, more than 700,000 hectares of such land have been returned to the state.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, measures were taken to preserve the state-owned lands transferred to the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine for research, testing and scientific development. The OPG stressed that, since the rational use of these lands is important for ensuring the state’s food security, prosecutors responded to cases of the illegal seizure of such lands and their transfer for use for purposes incompatible with their functional designation.

"Loss of access to a research plot can interrupt a multiyear cycle of field observations. If the transfer of land for commercial use is concealed by agreements on joint cultivation or the provision of services, a prosecutor’s lawsuit makes it possible to restore its use for scientific purposes," the response to the request states.

The Office of the Prosecutor General cited the following example: the Korosten District Prosecutor’s Office of the Zhytomyr region returned to the state land plots belonging to the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine with a total area of 707.1 hectares, which had been illegally used by a commercial entity on the basis of a sham transaction—a land joint-cultivation agreement.

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In addition, the Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office returned to the state, represented by a research farm of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine, agricultural land plots with a total area of more than 3,700 hectares that had been provided to it for research activities but, on the basis of a sham transaction disguised as the provision of services for contracting agricultural products, had been transferred on preferential terms for use by a farming enterprise.

Following a lawsuit filed by the Nizhyn District Prosecutor’s Office of the Chernihiv region, the court declared invalid a sham transaction—a joint-cultivation agreement concerning land plots with a total area of more than 1,400 hectares—concluded by one of the research enterprises of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine and a business company in order to conceal the illegal transfer of this plot to a commercial entity for lease to conduct profit-making business activities.

By a court decision following a lawsuit filed by the Bohodukhiv District Prosecutor’s Office of the Kharkiv region, the Krasnokutsk settlement council was ordered to return to state ownership agricultural land with a total area of more than 1,090 hectares, which had been provided to the Institute of Vegetable and Melon Growing of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine for research work but, on the basis of unlawful acts by executive authorities and decisions of local self-government bodies, had been transferred into communal ownership and subsequently given for use to three commercial entities.

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