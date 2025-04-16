The Ministry of Economy warned about the reduction in agricultural production

$41.180.14
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

59%
Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

April 16, 04:57 PM

The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

April 16, 06:09 PM

Explosions were heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:12 PM

A massive drone attack continues: explosions are heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:41 PM

In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

April 16, 08:03 PM
Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

April 16, 11:16 AM

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM
The Ministry of Economy warned about the reduction in agricultural production

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7460 views

In February 2025, a decrease in agricultural production was recorded in Ukraine. The reason is a decrease in the production of most types of livestock products.

The Ministry of Economy warned about the reduction in agricultural production

In Ukraine, in February 2025, there was a decrease in agricultural production. The reason for this is the lower production of most types of livestock products. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Economy.

In February 2025, there was a decrease in agricultural production due to lower production of most types of livestock products

- said the Ministry of Economy.

The main influencing factors were:

  • low competitiveness of products on the foreign market;
    • complex and expensive logistics (consequences of the full-scale military invasion of Russia into Ukraine);
      • lack of labor (consequences of the full-scale military invasion of Russia into Ukraine).

        A positive factor that supported the activities of primarily agricultural enterprises was the provision of state support, which made it possible to partially restore lost infrastructure facilities, equipment, equipment, and livestock. At the same time, in households, due to difficult access to working capital, a decrease in production continues to be observed.

        Poultry farming was able to adapt more quickly to new production conditions, given the shorter growing cycle, compared to other sub-sectors of animal husbandry

        - noted in the Ministry of Economy.

        Reference

        According to the State Customs Service, in February 2025, compared to February 2024, the export of meat and edible offal of poultry in physical terms increased by 11,% (in January 2025, compared to January 2024 - decreased by 2.7%, in February 2024, compared to February 2023 - increased by 11.7%).

        In 2024, according to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, the grain harvest amounted to 53.9 million tons (less than 4.2% compared to the corresponding date in 2023). In the context of grain crops, 22.4 million tons of wheat were harvested (less than 0.4% compared to the corresponding date in 2023) and corn - 24.2 million tons (less than 7.4%, respectively).

        In the context of industrial crops: sugar beets - 12.1 million tons (more by 6.7%, respectively), soybeans - 6 million tons (more by 25.9%, respectively), sunflower - 10.2 million tons (less by 14.4%, respectively) and rapeseed - 3.5 million tons (less by 13.7%, respectively).

        Supplement

        In Ukraine, it is extremely important to create a network of vegetable storage facilities, which will help stabilize prices for products.

        "There is a historical problem in the vegetable market in that we know how to grow, but we don't have the necessary capacity to store it. There are no reliable vegetable storage facilities in the capital, in regional centers, so my appeal to business is - build vegetable storage facilities," - urged the Minister of Agrarian Policy Vitaliy Koval.

        Pavlo Zinchenko

        Pavlo Zinchenko

        EconomyAgronomy news
        Vitaliy Koval
        Ukraine
