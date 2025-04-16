The Ministry of Economy warned about the reduction in agricultural production

In Ukraine, in February 2025, there was a decrease in agricultural production. The reason for this is the lower production of most types of livestock products. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Economy.

The main influencing factors were:

low competitiveness of products on the foreign market;

complex and expensive logistics (consequences of the full-scale military invasion of Russia into Ukraine);

lack of labor (consequences of the full-scale military invasion of Russia into Ukraine).

A positive factor that supported the activities of primarily agricultural enterprises was the provision of state support, which made it possible to partially restore lost infrastructure facilities, equipment, equipment, and livestock. At the same time, in households, due to difficult access to working capital, a decrease in production continues to be observed.

Poultry farming was able to adapt more quickly to new production conditions, given the shorter growing cycle, compared to other sub-sectors of animal husbandry - noted in the Ministry of Economy.

Reference

According to the State Customs Service, in February 2025, compared to February 2024, the export of meat and edible offal of poultry in physical terms increased by 11,% (in January 2025, compared to January 2024 - decreased by 2.7%, in February 2024, compared to February 2023 - increased by 11.7%).

In 2024, according to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, the grain harvest amounted to 53.9 million tons (less than 4.2% compared to the corresponding date in 2023). In the context of grain crops, 22.4 million tons of wheat were harvested (less than 0.4% compared to the corresponding date in 2023) and corn - 24.2 million tons (less than 7.4%, respectively).

In the context of industrial crops: sugar beets - 12.1 million tons (more by 6.7%, respectively), soybeans - 6 million tons (more by 25.9%, respectively), sunflower - 10.2 million tons (less by 14.4%, respectively) and rapeseed - 3.5 million tons (less by 13.7%, respectively).

Supplement

In Ukraine, it is extremely important to create a network of vegetable storage facilities, which will help stabilize prices for products.

"There is a historical problem in the vegetable market in that we know how to grow, but we don't have the necessary capacity to store it. There are no reliable vegetable storage facilities in the capital, in regional centers, so my appeal to business is - build vegetable storage facilities," - urged the Minister of Agrarian Policy Vitaliy Koval.