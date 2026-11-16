Will remain in Division B or be relegated to Division C — preview of Ukraine-Georgia's decisive Nations League match

On Tuesday, November 17, Ukraine’s national team will face Georgia in the final round of the Nations League, in a nominally home match that will determine the balance of power in the group. In the event of a win or a draw, Ukraine will remain in League B, while a defeat will mean relegation, UNN writes.

Details

The final-round match in Group 2B between Northern Ireland and Ukraine will take place this Tuesday, November 17. The opening whistle in the nominally home match for our team, held in the Slovak city of Košice at the "Košice Football Arena" stadium, will sound at 21:45 Kyiv time.

The teams’ performances in the Nations League

After five rounds, Ukraine’s national team sits third in the group and has lost its mathematical chances of promotion to League A. At the start of the tournament, our team defeated Hungary (1:0), played a goalless draw with Georgia, suffered a heavy defeat to Northern Ireland in the first round of matches (3:0), then lost to the Hungarians in the third round — 2:1, and in the penultimate round lost to Northern Ireland again (1:0).

Ukraine suffered its third consecutive defeat in the Nations League and came within one step of relegation to the lower division

Meanwhile, Georgia’s national team currently sits at the bottom of the group, having drawn twice — with Ukraine and Northern Ireland — and suffered three defeats in its other matches.

History of the rivalry

Ukraine and Georgia have met 12 times in their history. Overall, Ukraine has seven wins against Georgia and has never lost to them. The remaining matches ended in draws.

What’s next

As already noted, Georgia’s national team is bottom of the table with two points. Ukraine, meanwhile, has four points and sits in third place.

A win for Ukraine, which would bring the team three points, would allow the national team to remain in League B. Ukraine could also stay in League B for the next season if the match ends in a draw. A defeat, however, would mean relegation to League C.

It should be noted that, ahead of the match against Georgia, the pots for the draw for the Euro 2028 qualifying tournament were determined. The national team will be in the third seeding pot following the defeat to Northern Ireland.

The seeding pots for the draw were determined according to the Nations League season ranking. Ukraine’s national team is playing the current season in League B, and could therefore have expected to be placed in either the second or third pot.

To qualify for the second pot, the "blue and yellows" needed to finish among the top eight teams in League B by taking first or second place in their group.

In the Euro 2028 qualifiers, Ukraine will play against teams from the first, second, fourth and possibly fifth pots.

Where to watch, who is the favorite

Fans will be able to watch the Ukraine–Georgia match live on the Megogo OTT platform and free of charge on the Megogo Sport television channel via T2 terrestrial broadcasting and cable networks.

Bets on a win for the "blue and yellows" are accepted at odds of 2.28. A draw — 3.40. An away win — 3.20.