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The roadway has been damaged in at least two places — photos of the Crimean Bridge have appeared online

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7128 views

Damage to the roadway was recorded in at least two places on the Crimean Bridge. Deformation of the arch by approximately 15 degrees has also been reported.

The roadway has been damaged in at least two places — photos of the Crimean Bridge have appeared online

Monitoring channels posted satellite images of the Crimean Bridge, which was attacked on Monday, November 16, showing damage to the roadway, reports UNN

Details 

According to monitoring Telegram channels, the roadway was damaged in at least two places, and the bridge's arch was deformed.

The network also showed deformation of the arch, which, it is claimed, was visibly deformed by approximately 15 degrees.

To recap 

In temporarily occupied Crimea, the Russian-appointed head, serhii aksyonov, stated on November 16 that the Crimean Bridge had been hit and that vehicle traffic was restricted. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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