Could the NABU search have endangered SBU agents: lawyer explains the risks of disclosing classified information

A special service employee’s mobile phone may contain information whose disclosure could endanger agents’ lives, derail covert special operations, and harm the national security of the state. Ukrainian legislation provides special mechanisms to protect such information even during investigative actions in criminal proceedings. However, can the need to safeguard an agent network justify destroying a phone before a search? UNN, together with lawyer Rostyslav Kravets, examined what information is protected by law, whether detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau can gain access to it, and under what conditions the actions of a special service employee may be deemed lawful, using the case of Security Service of Ukraine Major General Serhii Duka as an example.

On November 4, NABU and SAP announced that they had exposed an alleged criminal organization whose members are suspected of systematically providing undue benefits to senior law enforcement officials in exchange for the unhindered operation of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses.

One of the figures involved in Operation "Carthage-2" was the former First Deputy Head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood, SBU Major General Serhii Duka. He is accused of participating in a criminal organization. The general himself denies his guilt.

During a hearing at the High Anti-Corruption Court on the choice of a preventive measure for Serhii Duka, Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office prosecutor Mykola Karas spoke about the circumstances of the search at his home. According to the prosecutor, while detectives were trying to enter the premises, Duka was smashing mobile phones and also damaged a hard drive.

The defense challenged the investigation’s claims. Duka’s lawyer, Yurii Sukhov, noted that it was still necessary to establish whom the phones belonged to and what evidence was contained on those devices.

If we assume that the SAP prosecutor’s words are true, the question arises: did the major general, who was one of those working to protect national statehood and conducting special operations involving an extensive agent network in enemy territory, have the right to act within the law and protect the state’s interests during the search?

Information for which agents pay with their lives

An agent network is one of the most sensitive elements of the work of special services. Its effectiveness depends not only on the professionalism of operatives but also on the state’s ability to guarantee the confidentiality of people who have agreed to cooperate with intelligence and counterintelligence.

This is particularly important amid a full-scale war, when Ukraine is conducting special operations in temporarily occupied territories and behind Russian lines. The exposure of even a single source of information can have consequences for an entire network and also endanger future operations.

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According to lawyer Rostyslav Kravets, Ukrainian legislation expressly defines categories of information subject to special protection.

Disclosing information about an agent network can endanger agents’ lives, derail special operations, and effectively destroy years of work by the special services. There is a relevant Law of Ukraine, "On State Secrets," Article 8 of which expressly defines information classified as a state secret. This includes information about persons who cooperate or previously cooperated with intelligence, counterintelligence, or operational units on a confidential basis, – the lawyer explained.

Secret information may include, in particular, data about agents’ identities, their operational aliases, communication channels, the nature of their assignments, the results of special operations, and the forces and means involved.

At the same time, Kravets emphasizes that behind each such contact may be people working directly in enemy territory.

"The exposure of even one source can lead to their detention, torture, or death. In addition, revealing the identity of one agent can endanger the entire network of contacts with which they interacted," the lawyer explained.

Can classified data be stored on mobile phones

The use of phones in the work of special services raises a separate question: where exactly secret information may be stored and who is responsible for protecting it. The legislation establishes special requirements for the processing, transmission, and storage of information constituting a state secret. Ordinary smartphones and messengers cannot be used to work with such data without complying with the established information security requirements.

"A state secret cannot be stored on ordinary, unprotected smartphones or transmitted through unsecured messengers. Secret information may be processed only in information systems that meet the established protection requirements. Such materials must be registered with the relevant security-and-secrecy units, and their destruction must be carried out according to a prescribed procedure—by a commission and with the preparation of a corresponding act," Kravets explained.

However, this does not eliminate the need for an operative to communicate with their source. As the lawyer explained, a violation of the established storage procedure does not in itself mean that the information loses its secret nature. Even if the information ended up on a personal phone, its disclosure could pose a threat to national security.

Extreme necessity: when causing harm may be lawful

As mentioned earlier, the issue of preserving secret information came into focus as a result of the searches at the home of SBU Major General Serhii Duka. The defense side hinted that, given the nature of his work, Duka had an extensive agent network.

One cannot simply see a damaged phone and conclude that a person was trying to conceal evidence. It is necessary to understand what exactly the person was trying to protect, what risks they were guided by, and whether their concerns were justified. This is especially true when it concerns the head of an operational unit who may have been responsible for the safety of specific sources of information —Kravets emphasized.

The lawyer identifies Article 39 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, concerning a state of extreme necessity, as one of the possible legal arguments in Duka's case.

This provision stipulates that causing harm to the interests of law enforcement agencies under certain conditions does not constitute a criminal offense if such actions were necessary to eliminate an immediate danger that could not be eliminated by other means, and if the limits of extreme necessity were not exceeded.

"For example, if a special-service employee has reasonable grounds to believe that gaining access to a device would lead to the exposure of agents operating in enemy territory and create an immediate threat to their lives, this could be an important defense argument," Kravets noted.

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In the event of alleged damage to the phones, this means that the court will have to assess whether such damage occurred at all, whether there was a real threat of exposing the agents, whether the procedures provided by law could have ensured the protection of the information, and whether damaging the devices was a necessary way to prevent the danger.

"Of course, to apply the concept of extreme necessity, it must be proven that the danger was real and immediate, and that there were no other ways to eliminate it. But the possibility of such a legal argument cannot be dismissed. This is especially so given the specifics of the work of operational units, where decisions sometimes have to be made under conditions of limited time and a potential threat to human life," the lawyer stressed.

Does NABU have the right to seize the phones of SBU employees?

Working for a special service does not exempt a person from criminal liability or grant immunity from searches. At the same time, investigative actions involving employees who have access to state secrets require compliance with special procedural safeguards and, in the event of the seizure of any equipment, protection of the data.

Anti-corruption bodies cannot ignore the secrecy regime merely because the relevant information could potentially have evidentiary significance.

According to Rostyslav Kravets, a special-service employee has the right to inform investigators that classified information is present on the device and to raise the issue of ensuring a special procedure for handling it.

In other words, a special service employee has legal grounds to draw investigators’ attention to the fact that a device may contain state secrets, demand compliance with a special procedure, the sealing of the device, and the involvement of a representative of the security and secrecy office. And this is not an attempt to obstruct the investigation. On the contrary, it is a lawful mechanism intended to prevent the disclosure of information that could pose a threat to national security and people’s lives, – the lawyer explained.

At the same time, the specific procedure for handling the storage medium depends on its status, the content of the information, and the procedural circumstances of its seizure.

Kravets draws particular attention to the risks of information leaks from criminal proceedings. In his view, the publication of investigative materials raises questions about how effectively the protection of information obtained by NABU detectives as part of their investigations is ensured.

I cannot assert that every such leak is directly organized by NABU or its employees. But the fact that criminal case materials appear in the public domain requires a separate legal assessment. If information is seized during a search, comes into the possession of a law enforcement agency, and subsequently appears in the media, it is necessary to establish who had access to it, who was responsible for safeguarding it, and who allowed its disclosure, – the lawyer emphasized.

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The actions of NABU detectives must be investigated

According to Rostyslav Kravets, the legal assessment of this episode should not be limited exclusively to the conduct of Serhii Duka. Since this concerns the head of an SBU operational unit, the investigation must establish whether proper conditions existed for protecting information that could potentially have been stored on his devices.

I believe that this case requires examining not only the conduct of Serhii Duka, but also the actions of NABU itself. Were proper conditions ensured for safeguarding classified information? Did all persons who gained access to the phones and their contents have the appropriate clearances? Were the procedures for sealing and seizure followed? Did materials that could constitute a state secret fall into the hands of third parties? And most importantly, was a real threat created for agents who cooperated with the Ukrainian special services? – Kravets said.

The lawyer also draws attention to the possibility of a conflict between NABU and the SBU. This could also have affected the course of the investigation and requires verification.

It should be noted that Serhii Duka previously called the criminal case against him revenge by the leadership of the anti-corruption agencies. According to the SBU major general, he was the one who documented corruption offenses at NABU and SAPO.

"I did not commit the crimes that NABU and SAPO accuse me of; I emphasize this once again. This is revenge by the heads of law enforcement agencies for the events of last year, namely the documentation of NABU employees, their corruption offenses, and their leadership," - he stated .

To remind you

On November 6, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed pre-trial detention on Serhii Duka for a period of 60 days, with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 65 million. Prosecutors from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office insisted on a significantly larger amount – UAH 100 million.

During the court hearing, the major general himself stated that he was unable to pay such bail independently and denied any intention to hide from the investigation.

Following the court’s decision, SBU employees began collecting funds to support the major general. On November 13, the required bail amount was collected, and Serhii Duka was released from the pre-trial detention center. The day before, SBU employees defending Ukraine’s independence on the front line also expressed their support for Serhii Duka. They recorded a video address to the general, in which they said that they had joined the fundraising for his bail directly from the front line.