10:57 AM • 6020 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
10:49 AM • 10593 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
08:50 AM • 13267 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
08:08 AM • 19055 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
08:00 AM • 18409 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 20458 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 16, 02:54 AM • 28100 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 21184 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 16811 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
December 16, 12:04 AM • 12589 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
NABU does not know how many information leaks have been allowed by detectives - the SAPO head's information contradicts the facts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

NABU reported that it does not record information about criminal proceedings initiated on the facts of disclosure of pre-trial investigation data.

NABU does not know how many information leaks have been allowed by detectives - the SAPO head's information contradicts the facts

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau reported that it does not record information regarding initiated criminal proceedings concerning the disclosure of pre-trial investigation data, UNN reports with reference to "Apostrophe".

Information regarding initiated criminal proceedings concerning the disclosure of pre-trial investigation data and the status of their investigation is not recorded, systematized, or generalized

- stated the bureau.

NABU states that one criminal proceeding is currently being investigated under Part 2 of Article 387 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, regarding the disclosure of pre-trial investigation data. This refers to the "leaks" in the "Midas" case, which were linked to the Deputy Head of the SAPO, Andriy Synyuk.

Earlier, the head of the SAPO, Oleksandr Klymenko, stated that anti-corruption institutions had recorded numerous information leaks in this case, which, according to him, were investigated in several criminal proceedings.

"During the documentation, we saw leaks in different directions. There were several of them, they really happened...", - noted Klymenko, adding that such investigations were actively conducted "not in one and not even in two criminal proceedings."

Klymenko also promised that "based on the results of the investigative actions and official checks already conducted, we will definitely inform what was established and whether NABU and SAPO employees were involved in these leaks."

The SAPO did indeed initiate an official investigation, but Synyuk managed to resign voluntarily before the check was completed.

It should be recalled that in May 2025, the first international audit of NABU's effectiveness in ten years was published. The report of the independent commission of auditors recorded systemic problems in the work of the anti-corruption bureau: inefficient activity of the Internal Control Department (ICD), lack of accountability, and excessive influence of NABU Director Semen Kryvonos on the course of internal investigations. According to information from international auditors, throughout NABU's existence, internal control has not brought a single case related to information leaks committed by bureau employees to a verdict.

Former SAPO prosecutor Stanislav Bronytskyi believes that SAPO head Klymenko should have brought Synyuk to justice if his guilt was proven.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies