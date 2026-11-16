EU has approved a record tranche for Ukraine of nearly €8 billion

The EU has approved the largest tranche in history for Ukraine, amounting to €8 billion, under the Ukraine Facility. The EU Council announced this on November 16, reports UNN.

Today, the Council (EU) adopted a decision that will allow Kyiv to receive just under €8 billion soon under the Ukraine Facility, of which approximately €5 billion comes from resources allocated through the Ukraine Support Loan in 2026. This is the largest single payment to Ukraine ever made by the EU under this mechanism - the EU Council reported.

This payment, as indicated, follows Ukraine's fulfillment of more than 20 targets concerning various reforms in key areas, such as: the judicial system; combating corruption and money laundering; financial markets; management of state assets; human capital; the business environment; decentralization and regional policy; energy; the agri-food sector; digital transformation; and environmental protection.

As noted, funding under the Ukraine Facility "is intended to strengthen macro-financial stability, restore and modernize Ukraine, ensure the functioning of its public administration, and support its reform efforts."

The payments, as indicated, are linked to the Ukraine Plan, which outlines Ukraine's strategy for recovery, reconstruction, and modernization, as well as a reform implementation schedule that is generally aligned with the country's objectives for joining the EU.

EU has decided how to provide Ukraine with another €45 billion - FT