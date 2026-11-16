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Putin and Xi Jinping will discuss Ukraine over a working breakfast on November 18

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3706 views

Putin and Xi Jinping will hold talks in China on November 18. The meeting's topics include foreign policy and Ukraine.

Putin and Xi Jinping will discuss Ukraine over a working breakfast on November 18
Photo: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters/AP Photo/picture alliance

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold talks in a working breakfast format on November 18; Ukraine is among the topics. This was reported by the Russian dictator's aide Yuri Ushakov, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

Details

According to Ushakov, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will visit Shenzhen, China, on November 18–19, where he will take part in the APEC summit.

China has officially confirmed the meeting between Trump, Putin and Xi on November 19 – what the leaders will discuss has become known16.11.26, 07:34 • 24675 views

Putin and Xi Jinping will hold Russian-Chinese talks on November 18, Ushakov said. They will take place in a working breakfast format and will focus on foreign policy issues, including Ukraine.

Preparations for the meeting between Putin and U.S. President Trump in Shenzhen were generally discussed during the recent visit to Moscow by representatives of the American leader, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, Ushakov added.

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Antonina Tumanova

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