China has officially confirmed the meeting between Trump, Putin and Xi on November 19 – what the leaders will discuss has become known

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs officially confirmed that a trilateral meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place. The summit will be held on November 19 in the Chinese city of Shenzhen. Expected topics of the talks include nuclear weapons and the situation surrounding Iran, CNN reports, according to UNN.

Details

China’s foreign ministry confirmed the date and location of the meeting, but did not release an official agenda.

According to CNN, during the first trilateral meeting in history, the leaders may discuss preparations for a new nuclear arms control agreement.

Nuclear weapons, Iran, and a possible discussion of Ukraine

The last treaty between the United States and Russia on strategic nuclear arms control expired in February 2026. At the same time, China continues to expand its own nuclear arsenal.

Trump will meet with Putin and Xi Jinping in China on November 19 — Ukraine may be among the topics of the talks

U.S. officials do not expect a new agreement to be concluded quickly. In their assessment, the upcoming talks may be only the beginning of a lengthy diplomatic process.

In addition, sources report that Trump, Xi Jinping, and Putin plan to discuss the situation surrounding Iran.

At the same time, it is currently unknown whether the leaders will raise the issue of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

China will use Xi Jinping’s meetings with Trump and Putin to demonstrate global leadership