China plans to use the trilateral meeting in Shenzhen to demonstrate its global leadership. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, former head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

China will use the summit in Shenzhen and the informal nature of Xi’s meetings with Putin and Trump as a demonstration of global leadership - Kovalenko said.

According to him, this meeting is needed most of all by Trump and Putin.

There will be no division of Europe, a second Yalta, or anything else of the sort. There will be no serious discussions about Ukraine at all. China will continue to wait on the bank of the river until the bodies of its enemies are carried away by the current - Andriy Kovalenko added.

We remind you

Trump, Putin and Xi will meet at the APEC summit on November 19. The war in Ukraine is not expected to be discussed; instead, they will talk about nuclear weapons and Iran.