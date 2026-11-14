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Trump will meet with Putin and Xi Jinping in China on November 19 — Ukraine may be among the topics of the talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3908 views

The trilateral talks will take place on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen. Possible topics include Ukraine, nuclear weapons, Iran, and North Korea.

Trump will meet with Putin and Xi Jinping in China on November 19 — Ukraine may be among the topics of the talks

U.S. President Donald Trump is to hold a trilateral meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday, November 19. One of the possible topics of the talks will be Russia’s war against Ukraine. New York Post reports this, citing its own sources, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, the meeting of the three leaders is scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

The main topic of the talks is expected to be a comprehensive agreement on nuclear arms control. At the same time, a White House representative told the publication that the leaders may discuss the war in Iran and the situation surrounding North Korea.

Will Ukraine’s fate be discussed?

According to New York Post, Russia’s war against Ukraine may also become one of the topics of the trilateral meeting.

Trump himself previously effectively confirmed preparations for talks with Putin and Xi Jinping.

“I think one of the meetings will be with President Putin and President Xi. It will be interesting. We will discuss many issues, including denuclearization,”

the American president told reporters.

The publication recalls that the last time Trump personally met with Putin was in August, during a summit in Alaska devoted to attempts to end the war against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, American representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner continue negotiations with Moscow on ending the hostilities.

A meeting between Trump, Putin and Xi Jinping could fall through due to disagreements between the US and China - WSJ10.11.26, 15:49 • 5340 views

Stepan Haftko

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