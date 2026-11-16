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China, Russia and the US refused to approve the agenda for the Xi, Putin and Trump summit - report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11226 views

The countries will not coordinate the agenda for the meeting between Xi, Putin and Trump. Trump's schedule does not include a separate meeting with Putin.

China, Russia and the US refused to approve the agenda for the Xi, Putin and Trump summit - report

China, Russia and the US have declined to agree on the agenda for the summit of the leaders of the countries, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Financial Times reported this, citing a source, UNN writes.

One person familiar with the planning said that China, Russia and the US had decided to forgo an agreed agenda, an unusual move by host Xi, who usually insists on carefully planned talks with foreign leaders

- the publication says.

Meanwhile, the White House released US President Donald Trump's agenda for the week, as reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist in Washington, Alex Raufoglu.

"The White House released Trump's schedule for Thursday in Shenzhen. The schedule includes a bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and a trilateral meeting with Xi and Putin. Notably, no separate bilateral meeting between Trump and Putin is planned," the journalist wrote on X.

White House confirmed US-Russia-China summit: war in Ukraine is not expected to be discussed, no separate Trump-Putin meeting is planned14.11.26, 10:33 • 22687 views

Julia Shramko

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