In Denmark, thieves stole €130,000 worth of collectible Pokémon cards from a store while threatening people.

In Denmark, police launched a large-scale investigation on Sunday, November 15, after masked robbers raided a store north of Copenhagen that sells Pokémon cards and stole collectibles worth more than €130,000 ($143,000). UNN reports this, citing dpa.

Details

Danish police are searching for five men who are believed to have threatened an employee at a shopping center in Lyngby, north of Copenhagen, with an "object resembling a pistol."

The robbers then smashed the display cases and stole the cards they were looking for.

The thieves reportedly fled the scene in a car.

What are Pokémon cards

Pokémon trading cards are based on a video game series in which players can catch and train fantasy monsters.

They have long remained consistently popular, with popular or rare cards selling for large sums.

In Milan, Decathlon and Arc'teryx stores, as well as a Vodafone shop, were looted during protests — arrests have been made