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In Denmark, thieves stole €130,000 worth of collectible Pokémon cards from a store while threatening people.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 474 views

Five masked robbers threatened a store employee in Lyngby and stole rare Pokémon cards. The police are searching for the criminals.

In Denmark, thieves stole €130,000 worth of collectible Pokémon cards from a store while threatening people.

In Denmark, police launched a large-scale investigation on Sunday, November 15, after masked robbers raided a store north of Copenhagen that sells Pokémon cards and stole collectibles worth more than €130,000 ($143,000). UNN reports this, citing dpa.

Details

Danish police are searching for five men who are believed to have threatened an employee at a shopping center in Lyngby, north of Copenhagen, with an "object resembling a pistol."

The robbers then smashed the display cases and stole the cards they were looking for.

The thieves reportedly fled the scene in a car.

What are Pokémon cards

Pokémon trading cards are based on a video game series in which players can catch and train fantasy monsters.

They have long remained consistently popular, with popular or rare cards selling for large sums.

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Julia Shramko

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