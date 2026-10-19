In Milan, Decathlon and Arc'teryx stores, as well as a Vodafone shop, were looted during protests — arrests have been made

Photo: Reuters

On Sunday, during riots in Milan, Italian police detained 271 young people. This occurred on the second day of protests sparked by the unsatisfactory state of public services and the rising cost of living; during the demonstrations, protesters clashed with law enforcement officers, looted shops and damaged property, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

According to television footage, riot police used tear gas and water cannons, while several hundred masked protesters set fire to rubbish bins and looted shops in the city centre — including the Decathlon and Arc'teryx sports stores, as well as a Vodafone mobile phone shop.

On Monday, police reported that of all those taken to police stations, 32 had been arrested; among them were 23 minors and 13 foreign nationals. Materials concerning a further 28 people were handed over to the judicial authorities.

Photo: Reuters

The publication notes that these riots continued similar clashes that took place on Saturday in cities in northern Italy — including Milan, Bologna, Brescia, Bergamo and Turin. According to a police report released on Sunday, 28 protesters were arrested at that time.

In addition

The events in Italy echo the riots in neighbouring France, where on Saturday hundreds of thousands of people angered by the rising cost of living and deteriorating public services took to the streets. These protests became some of the most violent in the country in recent years.

Protests in France: 1,500 stores damaged, losses reach hundreds of millions of euros

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who faces elections next year, condemned the violence and announced a government meeting on Monday to discuss ways to resolve the situation.