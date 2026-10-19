In Milan, Decathlon and Arc'teryx stores, as well as a Vodafone shop, were looted during protests — arrests have been made

$44.860.0250.500.19
ukenru
12:22 PM • 2120 views
The Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine calls on the president to veto the law on occupational safety because it narrows workers’ rights
Exclusive
11:26 AM • 12574 views
The Domino Effect: How Strikes on Data Centers Paralyze Russian Businesses
10:57 AM • 11099 views
Rubio commented on a possible meeting between Trump, Putin and Xi and mentioned Ukraine
10:21 AM • 14116 views
The number of wounded in Irpin has risen to 17, including eight children Photo
08:03 AM • 18710 views
Russian attack damaged Cosmo Multimall and a medical center in Kyiv - photoPhoto
07:51 AM • 16892 views
During the first ballistic missile strike tonight, there was no information from the partners; during the second, there was - Ihnat
October 19, 05:53 AM • 20455 views
Number of injured in Kyiv following Russia's ballistic missile attack has risenPhotoVideo
October 19, 04:36 AM • 27047 views
A Democratic victory in the elections may not restrain Trump - NYT
October 19, 01:47 AM • 32079 views
Attack on Kyiv: two metro stations will be closed in the morning
October 19, 12:38 AM • 27531 views
Missile attack on Kyiv: a metro station on the left bank was damaged
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
5.1m/s
74%
756mm
Popular news
Iran proposed talks with the United States on reopening the Strait of Hormuz "within seven days"October 19, 03:30 AM • 16287 views
Oil prices fell from a five-month highOctober 19, 05:15 AM • 18821 views
US threatened Europe with consequences over restrictions on Starlink - FTOctober 19, 06:10 AM • 16052 views
Cindy Crawford and her family break their silence for the first time after the death of their son07:33 AM • 15803 views
Arms manufacturers, miners and MPs oppose reducing the reservation quota: will the government listen?10:00 AM • 14434 views
Publications
Exchange card, registration, a contract with a doctor: what maternity hospitals can actually require from a pregnant woman12:11 PM • 2688 views
The Domino Effect: How Strikes on Data Centers Paralyze Russian Businesses
Exclusive
11:26 AM • 12585 views
Arms manufacturers, miners and MPs oppose reducing the reservation quota: will the government listen?10:00 AM • 14435 views
Retrograde Venus and Mercury will bring financial and emotional challenges
Exclusive
October 18, 09:18 AM • 59856 views
Don't rush to reach for the pruning shears: which plants should absolutely not be pruned before winterPhotoOctober 18, 08:37 AM • 60090 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Xi Jinping
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
France
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dubai Police has added a Lamborghini to its fleet12:03 PM • 2042 views
The expedition in the Pacific Ocean failed to find Amelia Earhart's plane — the search will continueVideo08:59 AM • 13358 views
Elina Svitolina announced her divorce from her husband08:08 AM • 12106 views
Cindy Crawford and her family break their silence for the first time after the death of their son07:33 AM • 15808 views
Japan launches its first mission to deliver samples from a Martian moonOctober 18, 09:09 AM • 35356 views
Actual
Social network
Shahed-136
Starlink
BFM TV
Heating

In Milan, Decathlon and Arc'teryx stores, as well as a Vodafone shop, were looted during protests — arrests have been made

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

Protests over high prices and problems with public services were accompanied by clashes, riots, and looting. 32 people were arrested.

In Milan, Decathlon and Arc'teryx stores, as well as a Vodafone shop, were looted during protests — arrests have been made
Photo: Reuters

On Sunday, during riots in Milan, Italian police detained 271 young people. This occurred on the second day of protests sparked by the unsatisfactory state of public services and the rising cost of living; during the demonstrations, protesters clashed with law enforcement officers, looted shops and damaged property, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

According to television footage, riot police used tear gas and water cannons, while several hundred masked protesters set fire to rubbish bins and looted shops in the city centre — including the Decathlon and Arc'teryx sports stores, as well as a Vodafone mobile phone shop.

On Monday, police reported that of all those taken to police stations, 32 had been arrested; among them were 23 minors and 13 foreign nationals. Materials concerning a further 28 people were handed over to the judicial authorities.

Photo: Reuters

The publication notes that these riots continued similar clashes that took place on Saturday in cities in northern Italy — including Milan, Bologna, Brescia, Bergamo and Turin. According to a police report released on Sunday, 28 protesters were arrested at that time.

In addition

The events in Italy echo the riots in neighbouring France, where on Saturday hundreds of thousands of people angered by the rising cost of living and deteriorating public services took to the streets. These protests became some of the most violent in the country in recent years.

Protests in France: 1,500 stores damaged, losses reach hundreds of millions of euros18.10.26, 13:44 • 31256 views

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who faces elections next year, condemned the violence and announced a government meeting on Monday to discuss ways to resolve the situation.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Terrorist attack
Skirmishes
Rallies in Ukraine
Giorgia Meloni
Reuters
Milan
France
Italy