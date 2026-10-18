Protests in France: 1,500 stores damaged, losses reach hundreds of millions of euros

Photo: Reuters

The protests in France caused damage amounting to hundreds of millions of euros, with around 1,500 shops and retail outlets affected. This was reported by Alexandre Bompard, president of the Federation of Retailers, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

Details

According to the head of the industry organization representing shop owners, the protests in France caused damage amounting to hundreds of millions of euros.

Alexandre Bompard reported that around 1,500 shops and retail outlets were affected during the demonstrations.

During protests in France, a historic town hall building was damaged - in the US, calls are being made to put an end to the "madness"

We would add

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez reported that more than 1,800 people were arrested in the country during Saturday's protests.

In a post on the social network X, Nuñez stated that "the Republic will not retreat," adding that more than 500 police officers, gendarmes, and firefighters were affected during the demonstrations.

"The material damage is significant," Nuñez noted, pointing to damaged shops.

He placed responsibility on thousands of protesters with "far-left" views, as well as on "criminals who looted and smashed" buildings throughout France.

"The Republic will make no concessions to those who seek to sow disorder and violence," he stressed.

In his post, he stated: "The right to protest is a fundamental right. However, creating disorder through violence and coordinated actions is not such a right.

Attacks on law enforcement officers, assaults on government institutions, damage to public buildings, entering prefectures or town halls, as well as looting businesses—none of this can be justified.

Following the events of October 17—which continued until late at night in some cities—I want to express my sincere gratitude and full support for the police officers, gendarmes, and firefighters who acted in extremely difficult conditions throughout France.

By midday already—and in Marseille, as early as the morning—thousands of people with far-left views, intending to attack government buildings and confront law enforcement officers, began resorting to violence.

More than half a million people took to the streets in protests in France — cars and a town hall were set on fire

They were later joined by criminals who looted and smashed numerous commercial properties in various French cities, including Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, Rennes, Strasbourg, Grenoble, Nice, Limoges, and many others.

At this point, 1,800 people have been arrested; investigative actions are ongoing to establish the identities of those responsible so that they can be brought to justice.

At this stage, more than 500 police officers, gendarmes, and firefighters have been affected as a result of these violent actions.

Unfortunately, this number of affected people is only preliminary. Significant material damage has been caused, affecting, among others, hundreds of business owners. The Republic will not yield to those who seek to impose disorder and violence".

Massive student protests erupted in Italy: more than 400,000 people took to the streets