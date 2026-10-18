During protests in France, a historic town hall building was damaged - in the US, calls are being made to put an end to the "madness"

A fire broke out at the city hall of Limoges, in the French department of Haute-Vienne, damaging the historic building, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Manon Meunier, a member of parliament from the Haute-Vienne department, wrote on social media: "We are horrified to watch the fire currently engulfing Limoges City Hall. Our position is clear: we strongly condemn this act of destruction."

According to Ms. Meunier, the building, which is more than 140 years old, "belongs to the people," and this fire "affects each and every one of us." She also expressed her support for city hall employees and the firefighters working at the scene.

She noted that acts of destruction and looting "do not reflect the views" of the 8,000 citizens who had earlier taken part in a peaceful march to voice their "legitimate demands and calls for justice."

More than half a million people took to the streets in protests in France — cars and a town hall were set on fire

In addition,

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance called for an end to the "madness" in France after another day of chaos in the country's major cities.

In a post on the social network X, he wrote: "I pray that France — a beautiful country with amazing people — stops this madness before more of its landmarks burn. And I hope Americans will take notice. This is exactly the kind of future that Democrats in Congress want for your country."