During protests in France, a historic town hall building was damaged - in the US, calls are being made to put an end to the "madness"

$44.8950.31
ukenru
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 6986 views
Retrograde Venus and Mercury will bring financial and emotional challenges
08:37 AM • 12315 views
Don't rush to reach for the pruning shears: which plants should absolutely not be pruned before winterPhoto
08:20 AM • 10513 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure 76 times after Trump announced an "energy ceasefire" — Zelenskyy
07:50 AM • 11283 views
The parliamentary association supported the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine’s reservations regarding the new law on worker safety
07:34 AM • 11510 views
An unidentified object may have violated Polish airspace — the military has dispatched a search team
Exclusive
07:20 AM • 13333 views
Cabinet of Ministers is being urged to introduce a moratorium until consultations on reservation from mobilization are completed
07:14 AM • 9596 views
An enterprise in Volyn came under attack: residents of Manevychi were urged to leave their homes due to smoke
06:59 AM • 9706 views
"White Nights" in St. Petersburg: drones attacked an oil terminal and VK data centerPhotoVideo
05:38 AM • 14375 views
Trump will need up to 60 days to consider sanctions against Russia — Rubio
05:15 AM • 16686 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 180 drones and a missile — how many were shot down and how many hits were recorded
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
3.7m/s
91%
751mm
Popular news
Europe is developing its own satellite network instead of Starlink — ZelenskyyOctober 18, 12:22 AM • 11699 views
St. Petersburg attacked by drones: a tank is burning at the oil terminalPhotoVideoOctober 18, 01:24 AM • 15359 views
In central Brussels, young people rioted: around 10 detainedPhotoOctober 18, 02:26 AM • 12386 views
SpaceX restricted Ukraine's access to satellite communications at the borders - ISW04:15 AM • 11407 views
Dubois retained the WBO title with a devastating victory over WardleyPhoto05:28 AM • 7570 views
Publications
Retrograde Venus and Mercury will bring financial and emotional challenges
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 6950 views
Don't rush to reach for the pruning shears: which plants should absolutely not be pruned before winterPhoto08:37 AM • 12296 views
Cabinet of Ministers is being urged to introduce a moratorium until consultations on reservation from mobilization are completed
Exclusive
07:20 AM • 13323 views
Ukraine’s grain trap: where to put the 2026 harvest and what prolonged export restrictions could lead to
Exclusive
October 17, 10:59 AM • 48086 views
Reducing the reservation of defense industry workers could disrupt weapons supplies to the front — manufacturers urged the government to reconsider the decision
Exclusive
October 17, 07:05 AM • 51668 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Bloggers
Serhii Byzov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Kyiv Oblast
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Japan launches its first mission to deliver samples from a Martian moon09:09 AM • 1240 views
Chelsea goalkeeper Martínez underwent surgery after an injury sustained in the match against Mykolenko’s teamVideo07:57 AM • 3250 views
Dubois retained the WBO title with a devastating victory over WardleyPhoto05:28 AM • 7840 views
80-year-old Trump made a strange confession about his makeupOctober 17, 12:08 PM • 31829 views
Laura Loomer made an unexpected proposal after the brief "career" of Trump's new spokespersonOctober 17, 08:12 AM • 35581 views
Actual
Starlink
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Technology
Shahed-136

During protests in France, a historic town hall building was damaged - in the US, calls are being made to put an end to the "madness"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 364 views

A fire broke out at Limoges City Hall, damaging the historic building, which is more than 140 years old. J.D. Vance called on France to stop the chaos.

During protests in France, a historic town hall building was damaged - in the US, calls are being made to put an end to the "madness"

A fire broke out at the city hall of Limoges, in the French department of Haute-Vienne, damaging the historic building, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Manon Meunier, a member of parliament from the Haute-Vienne department, wrote on social media: "We are horrified to watch the fire currently engulfing Limoges City Hall. Our position is clear: we strongly condemn this act of destruction."

According to Ms. Meunier, the building, which is more than 140 years old, "belongs to the people," and this fire "affects each and every one of us." She also expressed her support for city hall employees and the firefighters working at the scene.

She noted that acts of destruction and looting "do not reflect the views" of the 8,000 citizens who had earlier taken part in a peaceful march to voice their "legitimate demands and calls for justice."

More than half a million people took to the streets in protests in France — cars and a town hall were set on fire17.10.26, 23:31 • 13475 views

In addition,

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance called for an end to the "madness" in France after another day of chaos in the country's major cities.

In a post on the social network X, he wrote: "I pray that France — a beautiful country with amazing people — stops this madness before more of its landmarks burn. And I hope Americans will take notice. This is exactly the kind of future that Democrats in Congress want for your country."

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Explosions
Fires
J. D. Vance
United States Congress
France