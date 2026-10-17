More than half a million people took to the streets in protests in France — cars and a town hall were set on fire
Kyiv • UNN
In France, protests against the cost of living and fuel prices were accompanied by clashes, arson and looting. In Limoges, a historic town hall burned down.
In France on Saturday, October 17, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to protest the rising cost of living and fuel prices, as well as to support the demands of high school and university students. Le Monde reports this, UNN informs.
Details
It is reported that participants in the Yellow Vest movement and trade union organizations joined the rallies. In a number of cities, the protests were accompanied by clashes with police, arson attacks and looting.
Groups numbering hundreds or thousands of rioters, with clear incitement from the far left, attacked law enforcement officers
Closer to midnight, in the city of Limoges, a group of masked people set fire to a 19th-century town hall. Before that, they burned a municipal police car, smashed the building's windows and broke inside. The fire engulfed part of the city hall and reached the roof. As a result of the blaze, the bell tower, which had stood for 143 years, collapsed. The building is a historic monument of France.
Those who destroyed property and looted will be held accountable and punished
Previously
On October 8, a protest in Paris in support of high school students ended in clashes with law enforcement officers. Police used water cannons and tear gas in an attempt to disperse the demonstrators. 504 people were detained and 48 law enforcement officers were injured.
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