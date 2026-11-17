During the night of Tuesday, November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack. This was reported by the "head" of occupied Crimea, serhiy aksionov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, traffic on the bridge is currently suspended.

We ask residents and visitors to Crimea to refrain from traveling toward the bridge and to take the restrictions into account when planning routes. We will provide further updates on the situation. I remind you of the need to trust only official sources of information - the gauleiter wrote.

Meanwhile, OSINT channels and local public pages are posting the first footage of the new attack on the Crimean Bridge.

To remind you

On November 16, the Russian-appointed head of temporarily occupied Crimea, serhiy aksionov, announced the striking of the Crimean Bridge and that vehicle traffic had been restricted.

Kremlin called the damage to the Crimean Bridge "insignificant"