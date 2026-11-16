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The Kremlin called the damage to the Crimean Bridge "insignificant"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2652 views

Russia is assessing the damage to the Crimean Bridge after it was hit on November 16. Traffic across the bridge was halted, leaving around 2,000 cars stuck in a queue.

The Kremlin called the damage to the Crimean Bridge "insignificant"

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called the damage to the Crimean Bridge caused by the strike on November 16 “insignificant.” Meanwhile, the Russian government said that an assessment of the damage to the Crimean Bridge was being conducted to determine the restoration timeline. Russian media outlets report this, UNN writes.

Details

"We are assessing the damage to the Crimean Bridge. In the near future, we will understand the timeline for its full restoration. We have the experience and all the necessary resources to address this task," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on his Telegram channel.

"Information about the bridge will come from the Ministry of Transport. As I understand it, an assessment of minor damage is currently underway there. Information from the Ministry of Transport will follow," Peskov said.

"As for the correlation with the peace process, we have repeatedly said ourselves that we do not want a temporary ceasefire; we want peace for many years and centuries. That is precisely why the special military operation continues. And the negotiation track is what is supposed to lead us to that peace. As for the peace process, we have also repeatedly said that it is a process extended over time; it is difficult. It consists of a multitude of details, the importance of each of which is very difficult to overestimate. This work continues," Peskov also said in the context of the strike on the Crimean Bridge.

According to the Mash Telegram channel, after the strike, one of the bridge’s arches was “visibly displaced by approximately 15 degrees,” and around 2,000 cars were stuck in queues for the bridge on both sides.

"The arch of the automobile bridge (the one closer in the photo) has noticeably changed its inclination," the monitoring Telegram channel “Crimean Wind” reported.

Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, said that traffic on the Crimean Bridge was restricted “approximately until midday,” while two heating points with toilets were being set up on the Kuban side at the approach to the bridge.

Earlier, Russia’s Ministry of Transport reported that there were no casualties as a result of the strike on the Crimean Bridge, and that traffic on the automobile section of the bridge had been suspended.

Strike on the Crimean Bridge and traffic restrictions have been reported in occupied Crimea16.11.26, 09:00 • 21217 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine