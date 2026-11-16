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Strike on the Crimean Bridge and traffic restrictions have been reported in occupied Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 830 views

In temporarily occupied Crimea, Serhiy Aksyonov reported a strike on the bridge on November 16. Vehicle traffic was restricted.

Strike on the Crimean Bridge and traffic restrictions have been reported in occupied Crimea

In temporarily occupied Crimea, the Russian-appointed head Sergei Aksyonov said on November 16 that the Crimean Bridge had been hit and that vehicle traffic was restricted, UNN reports.

Details

Aksyonov said there had been a "strike on the Crimean Bridge." "As a result, traffic will be restricted approximately until midday. All necessary services have been involved in dealing with the aftermath," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the monitoring Telegram channel "Crimean Wind," on the morning of November 16, one of the arches of the bridge's navigable span was hit. 

A night of explosions and fires in Russia and the occupied territories — which regions were attacked and what came under fire16.11.26, 07:59 • 13343 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Crimea
Crimean bridge