Strike on the Crimean Bridge and traffic restrictions have been reported in occupied Crimea

In temporarily occupied Crimea, the Russian-appointed head Sergei Aksyonov said on November 16 that the Crimean Bridge had been hit and that vehicle traffic was restricted, UNN reports.

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Aksyonov said there had been a "strike on the Crimean Bridge." "As a result, traffic will be restricted approximately until midday. All necessary services have been involved in dealing with the aftermath," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the monitoring Telegram channel "Crimean Wind," on the morning of November 16, one of the arches of the bridge's navigable span was hit.

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