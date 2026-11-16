A night of explosions and fires in Russia and the occupied territories — which regions were attacked and what came under fire

During the night of November 16, drones attacked a number of Russian regions and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Fires broke out at four enterprises in the Rostov region, damage was reported in Krasnodar Krai, and explosions were heard in the occupied Berdyansk and Donetsk. This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of the Occupation, UNN writes.

Details

The largest number of confirmed consequences was recorded in Azov, Rostov region, where fires broke out at four production facilities following the attack. OSINT analysis also revealed fires near two oil depots, but their direct impact has not yet been confirmed.

Fires broke out at four enterprises in Russia’s Azov after a drone attack, with three people injured

A fire was reported in the settlement of Rohalyk, Millerovo district, Rostov region. In Seversky district, Krasnodar Krai, local authorities reported falling drone debris and damage.

Where else explosions were heard and air defenses were operating

Several waves of explosions were heard in the occupied Berdyansk during the night, including in the area of "Vosmukha." A drone threat was also reported in Mariupol, Volnovakha, and Novoazovsk district. There is no confirmed information about any facilities being hit.

In occupied Donetsk, according to Andriushchenko, energy facilities and transport in Petrovsky district were attacked.

In the Moscow region, Russian authorities reported intercepting drones. The Kaluga region claimed that 44 drones were shot down, the Tula region reported 10, and the Voronezh region reported 2.

In addition, due to the threat of an attack, traffic in Yaroslavl toward Moscow was temporarily restricted. An air-raid threat was also declared in a number of other regions of the Russian Federation.

Explosions reported in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories: vehicle traffic toward Moscow suspended