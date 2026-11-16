$45.3850.34
ukenru
05:59 AM • 6310 views
A night of explosions and fires in Russia and the occupied territories — which regions were attacked and what came under fire
05:34 AM • 10320 views
China has officially confirmed the meeting between Trump, Putin and Xi on November 19 – what the leaders will discuss has become known
04:16 AM • 16118 views
Von der Leyen explained exactly how and in what format Europe will join the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
03:38 AM • 17567 views
In Russia, a man was sentenced to 14 years in a penal colony for photographing soldiers’ graves – the Kremlin is concealing the losses in the war
02:56 AM • 15033 views
Russia has shown a ground launch of the "Bandероль" missile for the first time – experts explained the new threat to Ukraine
02:17 AM • 14422 views
Kellogg proposed a possible scenario for a ceasefire in Ukraine along the current front line
01:17 AM • 18593 views
Explosions reported in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories: vehicle traffic toward Moscow suspended
November 16, 12:16 AM • 14056 views
The desecration of monuments bearing the inscriptions "Glory to the UPA" is being investigated in Warsaw – Ukraine suspects a Russian provocation
November 15, 11:16 PM • 14038 views
Satellite images showing the aftermath of the attack on the Russian port of Ust-Luga have appeared onlineVideo
November 15, 10:37 PM • 13644 views
It has become known why NATO canceled the 2027 summit in Albania
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+1°
4.6m/s
83%
758mm
Popular news
Biden called Zelenskyy capricious, stubborn, and ungrateful in his memoirs, and also mentioned PutinNovember 15, 09:44 PM • 15158 views
Michael J. Fox appeared in public with his wife and three daughters for the first time in a long timePhotoNovember 15, 10:05 PM • 12251 views
Kate Middleton announced the theme of the annual Christmas concert at Westminster AbbeyNovember 15, 11:05 PM • 10755 views
Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 52nd birthday with Al Pacino, Jeff Bezos and other Hollywood starsPhotoNovember 16, 12:06 AM • 11266 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau appeared together at a charity event in Hollywood01:06 AM • 8592 views
Publications
How to protect your home from negative energy: folk beliefs, talismans, and ancient ways to cleanse the houseNovember 15, 03:00 PM • 45255 views
Those Who Work in the Shadows: How the SBU’s Agent Network Makes the Most Complex Special Operations PossibleNovember 15, 08:06 AM • 61169 views
Diabetes can develop for years without symptoms: how many Ukrainians have the disease and how to detect itNovember 14, 02:59 PM • 79359 views
Criminal elements, the FSB, and NABU: did the Russian special services use anti-corruption activists to attack the SBU?VideoNovember 14, 02:31 PM • 67915 views
NABU’s double standards: why Duka’s damaged phones became a public argument, while Magamedrasulov’s case did notVideoNovember 14, 09:01 AM • 79194 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Mark Carney
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Ebola outbreak in Congo has almost spiraled out of control – more than 5,500 dead in six months05:52 AM • 1296 views
Ancient tombs containing gold, silver, and African ivory found in Spain05:05 AM • 2332 views
Stars could disappear from the night sky because of space data centers – scientists warn of a threat04:05 AM • 3684 views
Johnny Depp has returned to the top of the box office for the first time in 8 years – the new film has already grossed $42 million03:05 AM • 4556 views
Phil Collins broke down in tears during a ceremony in Hollywood – his daughter supported the legendary musician02:05 AM • 5034 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Fox News
Gold
Starlink

A night of explosions and fires in Russia and the occupied territories — which regions were attacked and what came under fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6312 views

After the attack, fires broke out at four enterprises in the Rostov region. Explosions were also heard in the occupied cities of Berdiansk and Donetsk.

A night of explosions and fires in Russia and the occupied territories — which regions were attacked and what came under fire

During the night of November 16, drones attacked a number of Russian regions and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Fires broke out at four enterprises in the Rostov region, damage was reported in Krasnodar Krai, and explosions were heard in the occupied Berdyansk and Donetsk. This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of the Occupation, UNN writes.

Details

The largest number of confirmed consequences was recorded in Azov, Rostov region, where fires broke out at four production facilities following the attack. OSINT analysis also revealed fires near two oil depots, but their direct impact has not yet been confirmed.

Fires broke out at four enterprises in Russia’s Azov after a drone attack, with three people injured16.11.26, 07:29 • 1160 views

A fire was reported in the settlement of Rohalyk, Millerovo district, Rostov region. In Seversky district, Krasnodar Krai, local authorities reported falling drone debris and damage.

Where else explosions were heard and air defenses were operating

Several waves of explosions were heard in the occupied Berdyansk during the night, including in the area of "Vosmukha." A drone threat was also reported in Mariupol, Volnovakha, and Novoazovsk district. There is no confirmed information about any facilities being hit.

In occupied Donetsk, according to Andriushchenko, energy facilities and transport in Petrovsky district were attacked.

In the Moscow region, Russian authorities reported intercepting drones. The Kaluga region claimed that 44 drones were shot down, the Tula region reported 10, and the Voronezh region reported 2.

In addition, due to the threat of an attack, traffic in Yaroslavl toward Moscow was temporarily restricted. An air-raid threat was also declared in a number of other regions of the Russian Federation.

Explosions reported in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories: vehicle traffic toward Moscow suspended16.11.26, 03:17 • 18593 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Explosions
Fires
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Tula Oblast
Volnovakha
Ukraine
Berdiansk
Mariupol
Donetsk