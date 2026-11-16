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Fires broke out at four enterprises in Russia’s Azov after a drone attack, with three people injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1168 views

In Azov, Rostov Region, four industrial facilities caught fire after a drone attack, and three men were injured. Debris also damaged houses and a gas pipeline in Rohalyk.

Fires broke out at four enterprises in Russia’s Azov after a drone attack, with three people injured

In the city of Azov in Russia’s Rostov region, fires broke out at four industrial facilities on the morning of November 16 following a drone attack. Three people were injured. This was reported by Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Russian official, three men were injured in the attack. They were hospitalized, and doctors are providing the necessary assistance.

At the same time, the independent outlet ASTRA reported that a fire broke out in Azov in the area where two oil depots are located—FLESH ENERGY LLC and Yug-Impeks LLC. It is currently unknown whether these facilities sustained direct damage.

Consequences of the attack in other areas of the Rostov region

In Millerovo District, in the sloboda of Rogalik, drone fragments damaged three private houses and a gas pipeline. A fire also broke out; however, according to local authorities, there were no casualties.

Slyusar said that overnight, Russian air defenses operated in Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog, as well as in the Azov, Neklinovsky and Millerovsky districts.

Emergency services are working at the sites of the fires. The extent of the damage to the industrial facilities is currently being clarified.

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Stepan Haftko

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