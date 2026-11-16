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Thousands of soldiers again, dozens of artillery systems and hundreds of pieces of equipment — the General Staff reported Russian losses over the past day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 840 views

Over the past day, Russia lost 2,560 military personnel, 63 artillery systems, 1,573 drones and other equipment. Total personnel losses reached 1,625,420.

Thousands of soldiers again, dozens of artillery systems and hundreds of pieces of equipment — the General Staff reported Russian losses over the past day

Over the past day, November 15, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated and wounded another 2,560 Russian servicemen. The total personnel losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,625,420 people. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Ukrainian command, over the past day the Russian army also lost 2 tanks, 23 armored combat vehicles, 63 artillery systems, and 4 multiple-launch rocket systems.

In addition, Ukrainian forces destroyed 6 air defense systems, 1,573 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, and 16 ground robotic systems.

Total losses of the Russian army

As of November 16, 2026, according to estimates by the General Staff, Russia has lost 12,480 tanks, 25,807 armored combat vehicles, 52,464 artillery systems, 2,278 multiple-launch rocket systems, and 1,762 air defense systems.

Since the beginning of the invasion, the Russian army has also lost 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 610,376 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 5,196 cruise missiles.

The losses of vehicles and fuel tankers increased by 772 units over the day, reaching 175,930. In addition, another 3 units of special equipment were destroyed.

The General Staff emphasized that data on the enemy's losses continue to be уточнювати.

Explosions reported in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories: vehicle traffic toward Moscow suspended16.11.26, 03:17 • 17416 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
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