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Explosions reported in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories: vehicle traffic toward Moscow suspended

Kyiv • UNN

 • 902 views

Explosions and drone attacks were reported in several regions of Russia and in occupied Berdiansk. Moscow said that 82 drones had been shot down.

Explosions reported in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories: vehicle traffic toward Moscow suspended
Illustrative photo

During the night of November 16, several regions of Russia and the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk came under a drone attack. In Krasnodar Krai, explosions were heard near oil refineries, in Yaroslavl a road in the direction of Moscow was blocked, and Russian authorities claimed that 82 drones had been shot down on the approaches to the capital. This was reported by the partisan movement "ATESH," the ASTRA outlet, and Russian officials, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to "ATESH," a series of powerful explosions rang out in Oryol, where smoke was spotted in the Zavodskoy District. Explosions were also heard repeatedly in Krasnodar, while groups of drones were moving toward the suburbs.

The partisans recorded particularly active drone movement near the Ilsky and Afipsky oil refineries. In temporarily occupied Berdiansk, according to their reports, about 37 explosions were heard. At the same time, a large group of naval drones was moving toward Sevastopol.

Roads are being blocked and air traffic restricted in Russia

Yaroslavl Region Governor Mikhail Yevrayev reported that the exit from Yaroslavl toward Moscow had been blocked due to a UAV attack. The city's airport temporarily restricted the arrival and departure of aircraft.

Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that 82 drones had allegedly been shot down on the approaches to the capital since the evening of November 15. He did not report any casualties or damage.

According to ASTRA, explosions were also heard in Rostov Region. Local residents claimed that warnings about the danger arrived late. Later, the authorities reported a threat to Taganrog, Azov, Bataysk, and Rostov-on-Don.

Information about the consequences of the attacks and possible damage to facilities still requires confirmation.

Ukraine’s long-range sanctions have halted more than 55% of Russia’s oil refining capacity — Zelenskyy15.11.26, 22:28 • 1458 views

Stepan Haftko

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