Ukraine must develop a separate system for voting by members of parliament that will operate regardless of their location. He said this during a briefing in Brussels with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, stated Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, reports UNN.

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According to him, this is necessary so that parliament can continue its work even if the building is destroyed as a result of attacks by the russian federation. At the same time, all the necessary conditions have already been created in the shelters so that MPs can go there during air raid alerts and continue working.

The constant attacks on the city of Kyiv also affect the work of the Ukrainian parliament. But despite this, we are adopting all the necessary legislative acts that bring us closer to the European Union - the speaker said.

At the same time, he stressed that parliament must be prepared for any scenarios.

"We still need to think about a separate voting system that will enable voting regardless of where the members of parliament are located. Because no one can rule out the possibility that Russia may one day destroy the parliament building as well. And then we will face the issue of needing a system that will nevertheless ensure voting by members of parliament," Stefanchuk added.

We would like to remind you

Earlier, Stefanchuk stated that the Verkhovna Rada did not plan to move its work to Lviv amid the shelling of Kyiv.

In the Verkhovna Rada, they propose continuing sessions in the shelter during air raids