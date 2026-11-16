The legendary blogger cat Stepan celebrated his 18th birthday today, November 16. Stepan is eagerly awaiting congratulations from his followers and also showed the chocolate cake that was prepared for his birthday. He announced this on Instagram, reports UNN.

Friends, I’m 18 today. That’s right, it’s my birthday. Happy birthday to me. I’m 18, and I’m still handsome, in great shape, and almost as good as new. I wonder how old that is in cat years? I’m looking forward to your congratulations, compliments, and lots of cuddles - the cat’s account says.

The cat also showed the chocolate cake that his “mom” baked for him, decorated with mice.

My favorite decoration - Stepan added.

Additional information

Stepan is a Ukrainian cat who gained worldwide popularity on social media thanks to his unflappable character. He has more than one and a half million followers on TikTok and Instagram.

Stepan was born in Kharkiv in 2008, and his owner Anna found him as a tiny kitten. He has lived with her ever since. In 2020, during the quarantine period, his owner recorded the cat’s first video, which received several million views. Since then, she has posted new photos and videos of the cat almost every day, coming up with new looks for Stepan.

In November 2021, singer Britney Spears wrote about the cat. The post received more than 1.1 million likes and nearly nine thousand comments. Earlier, model Hailey Bieber and actress Diane Kruger had also mentioned the Kharkiv cat on their social media accounts.

In 2022, following the start of russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Stepan and Anna evacuated to Poland and, with the help of the World Influencers and Bloggers Association, found refuge in France.

On May 18, Stepan received the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards 2022 and took a joint photo with famous blogger Khaby Lame.

“Shakhtar” “signed” the legendary cat Stepan