Explosions were heard in Kyiv overnight into Tuesday, November 17. This was reported by UNN.

Details

At 5:36 a.m., a red danger level was declared in the capital. Later, the Air Force warned of two high-speed targets approaching Kyiv from the north. A few minutes later, explosions were heard in the capital.

Later, the Kyiv City State Administration reported that metro train service on the “green” line between the “Osokorky” and “Chervonyi Khutir” stations had been temporarily suspended.

As a result of another overnight attack on the capital, the above-ground metro infrastructure was damaged. Currently, trains are operating on the underground section between the “Syrets” and “Vydubychi” stations - the Kyiv City State Administration noted.

Later, it added that, as a result of enemy strikes, traffic on the Northern and Southern bridges had been temporarily blocked, and the routes of public transport that used these bridges had been changed.

The following routes have been redirected across the Podilskyi bridge crossing:

buses No. 21, 73, and 101 to “Kontraktova Ploshcha” metro station (Nyzhnіy Val Street);

bus No. 31-TR operates via Hlybochytska Street to “Lukianivska” metro station;

trolleybuses No. 30 and 31 from “Lukianivska” metro station and Kadetskyi Hai to “Pochaina” metro station;

trolleybus No. 44 operates on the “Pivnichna Street – Arkhypenka Street” route;

the number of trolleybuses on route No. 50 has been increased.

"Buses No. 22 and 91 operate across the Darnytskyi Bridge. The number of buses on route No. 22-TR has been increased. We ask passengers to take these changes into account when planning their routes," the Kyiv City State Administration added.

Reminder

Kyiv came under a ballistic attack overnight into Tuesday, November 17. The Northern and Southern bridges were hit.

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