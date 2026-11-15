Ferry and pontoon crossings will not replace Kyiv’s bridges - Zelenskyy’s adviser “Flash”

If the bridges in Kyiv are destroyed, ferry and pontoon crossings will not be able to fully replace them, but such options could help transport critical cargo in emergency conditions. This was reported by Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, Adviser to the President of Ukraine on the Development of Technological Areas of Defense, as reported by UNN.

Details

There is a lot of information in the media about bridges and crossings in Kyiv. A tunnel under the Dnipro in Kyiv is necessary. And not only as a military facility. Construction, with foreign support—I believe it would take several years. A ferry crossing. On the scale of Kyiv, it is exclusively an emergency solution for important cargo. Capacity—practically zero. It depends on piers with access roads - Beskrestnov emphasized.

At the same time, according to him, the piers themselves remain vulnerable to strikes by Shahed-type drones and missiles.

A pontoon crossing. It requires access roads and interchanges. In a critical situation, it will help deliver important cargo. The downside: it can be disabled by a single Shahed. Of course, there must be an emergency scenario for the military, and it is good that they are thinking about it. But if we reach a point where the enemy destroys all the bridges in Kyiv, ferry and pontoon crossings will also be destroyed, so all this media fuss around the issue of bridges and crossings is unclear to me. We thank the Armed Forces of Ukraine and strengthen air defense and electronic warfare - “Flash” stated.

To remind you

Reserve traffic schemes will be introduced on the Paton, Northern and Southern bridges. Detours will be designated for trucks, while reversible traffic will operate on the Paton Bridge.