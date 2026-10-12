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Trust in Macron has fallen to a record-low 15% amid crises in France — poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

Only 15% of French people view Macron’s performance positively — the lowest figure for an incumbent president. Support for Le Pen and Bardella has also declined, to 33% and 32%, respectively.

Trust in Macron has fallen to a record-low 15% amid crises in France — poll

The level of trust in French President Emmanuel Macron has fallen to its lowest point. This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by Ipsos BVA together with the Cesi engineering school, reports UNN, citing La Tribune Dimanche.

Details

It is noted that only 15% of the French respondents view Macron's performance positively.

This record-low figure is caused by a number of crises — student protests, rising borrowing costs in France, high fuel prices, agricultural losses due to drought, and more

— sociologists explain.

At the same time, support for the leaders of the far-right "National Rally," Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella, has also declined (33% and 32%, respectively).

To remind you

In September, Emmanuel Macron said that he did not rule out returning to the office of President of France after a break. In 2027, he will not be able to run for a third consecutive term.

Le Pen's party threatens to halt aid to Kyiv after winning the elections06.09.26, 04:55 • 17543 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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