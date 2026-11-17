In November, Russia may use around 6,500 Shahed-type attack drones against Ukraine. This is approximately 12 times more than in August, when 530 such drones were recorded. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said this in a comment to Radio Liberty, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy is increasing the intensity of strikes against Ukraine even before the onset of winter. At the same time, the number of attacks is growing severalfold, and Russian forces are using various types of weapons for the shelling.

And just for perspective: in August there were 530, if I am not mistaken, jet-powered "Shaheds" from Russia; in November, given the current trend, there will be 6,500. And in addition to that, include guided aerial bombs, as well as regular missile and ballistic attacks - the head of government said.

He added that Russia is using tens of thousands of fiber-optic-controlled FPV drones against Ukrainian cities.

Recall

Over the past week, the Russians used more than 2,300 attack drones, 1,590 aerial bombs, and 15 missiles of various types against Ukraine.

What Ukrainian Gripens will be able to use to shoot down Russian "Shaheds" – experts name the main problem