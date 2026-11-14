What Ukrainian Gripens will be able to use to shoot down Russian "Shaheds" – experts name the main problem

The Swedish JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets that Ukraine expects to receive in January–February 2027 could be used to destroy Russian attack drones. The aircraft have a powerful cannon and air-to-air missiles, but are not yet adapted to use cheaper means of intercepting drones. Defense Express reports this, according to UNN.

Details

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Gripen jets are planned to be used to combat Russian drones, including "Shaheds" and "Gerans."

One of the main means of engagement will be the 27 mm Mauser BK-27 aircraft cannon, with a rate of fire of approximately 1,700 rounds per minute.

For comparison, American F-16s are equipped with the 20 mm M61A1 Vulcan cannon, which can fire up to 6,000 rounds per minute. At the same time, Gripen shells have a larger caliber and greater power, so fewer hits may be needed to destroy a drone.

Which missiles can Gripen jets use against drones

The Swedish fighters can use AIM-9, AIM-120 and IRIS-T missiles designed to engage aerial targets.

However, their cost ranges from hundreds of thousands to several million dollars, so using such weapons against relatively inexpensive Russian drones is not always economically justified.

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Unlike the F-16, Gripen jets do not yet have integrated 70 mm APKWS precision-guided rockets with laser guidance, which are used for cheaper drone interception. At the same time, the Swedish company Saab is already considering the possibility of equipping them with this capability.

In addition, Gripen jets can carry long-range Meteor missiles, but experts consider their use against "Shaheds" too expensive. Such missiles would be more appropriately used against Russian combat aircraft, particularly carriers of guided aerial bombs.

Defense Express notes that Gripen jets have a sufficient arsenal to combat Russian drones, but the effectiveness of their use will depend on the availability of appropriate weapons and the possibility of integrating cheaper interception systems.

Ukraine expects the first Gripen fighter jets in January-February - Zelenskyy