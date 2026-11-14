$45.380.0650.340.14
ukenru
03:37 AM • 1008 views
What Ukrainian Gripens will be able to use to shoot down Russian "Shaheds" – experts name the main problem
02:55 AM • 4096 views
The United States has begun working on the largest prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia since the start of the war, the White House says
01:55 AM • 8170 views
Ukraine is increasing the production and use of Neptune missiles – the number of strikes against Russia has risen significantly
01:35 AM • 8618 views
Air travel has been restored in the United States after a massive outage – thousands of flights were canceled and delayed
01:16 AM • 7952 views
For the first time since 2023, Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated more territory in Donetsk region than they lost in a month, monitors sayPhoto
12:37 AM • 8772 views
Putin demands NATO cutbacks as a condition for talks with the US on Ukraine – Bloomberg
11:55 PM • 11367 views
Poland has suspended funding for purchases of American weapons for Ukraine – Tusk explained the reason
11:16 PM • 13210 views
Germany to allocate another €200 million to Ukraine for the winter – what the aid will be used for
10:55 PM • 14336 views
Trump will meet with Putin and Xi Jinping in China on November 19 — Ukraine may be among the topics of the talks
10:29 PM • 16181 views
After flights were grounded in the United States, widespread Internet outages were reported — authorities commented on the threat of a terrorist attackVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+3°
2m/s
81%
748mm
Popular news
Shaparenko is feeling unwell, Bondar is slightly fatigued – Maldera on the players’ condition ahead of the match against Northern IrelandNovember 13, 05:52 PM • 31716 views
The U.S. urges BMW owners to park their cars outdoors due to a fire risk — which models are affectedNovember 13, 06:43 PM • 23295 views
The United States is reporting a halt to all flights, while suspicious drones have been detected near a U.S. base in BritainPhotoNovember 13, 09:02 PM • 12667 views
Darth Vader’s lightsaber sold for $4.8 million, setting a "Star Wars" recordPhotoNovember 13, 09:05 PM • 21420 views
Friday, November 13, 2026 – the day scientists predicted 66 years ago would be the "end of the world"November 13, 09:32 PM • 10508 views
Publications
UFC 334 in New York: Main Fights and the Tournament CardNovember 13, 12:48 PM • 60351 views
The Criminal Underworld as a Source of Information: Why Intelligence Services Need Agents
Exclusive
November 13, 07:50 AM • 61283 views
How to turn combat experience into support for other veterans: the story of Ruslan Ahasanov from the FPU teamPhoto
Exclusive
November 13, 07:10 AM • 61630 views
The economics of war: how Ukraine inflicts millions in losses on Russia at minimal costPhoto
Exclusive
November 13, 06:45 AM • 60002 views
Ukraine is restoring aeromedical evacuation: could this become a step toward reopening the skies?
Exclusive
November 13, 06:20 AM • 60692 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Xi Jinping
Irakli Kobakhidze
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
China
Iran
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
There has not been such a large-scale grounding of flights in the United States since the September 11 terrorist attacks03:05 AM • 444 views
An ancient tomb with Roman glass and unique gold ornaments was found in Mongolia02:05 AM • 1030 views
Katy Perry appeared on a date with Justin Trudeau after her ex-husband was convicted of rape01:05 AM • 2612 views
"Ukrposhta" will issue a stamp featuring lard, garlic and pickles — when it will be released12:05 AM • 3146 views
Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam but is not going to give up – what the star said11:05 PM • 4886 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
The Guardian
Social network
Saab JAS 39 Gripen

What Ukrainian Gripens will be able to use to shoot down Russian "Shaheds" – experts name the main problem

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1028 views

Gripens have a cannon and missiles for destroying drones. However, the fighter jets are not yet equipped with inexpensive APKWS rockets, while using expensive missiles is not cost-effective.

What Ukrainian Gripens will be able to use to shoot down Russian "Shaheds" – experts name the main problem

The Swedish JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets that Ukraine expects to receive in January–February 2027 could be used to destroy Russian attack drones. The aircraft have a powerful cannon and air-to-air missiles, but are not yet adapted to use cheaper means of intercepting drones. Defense Express reports this, according to UNN.

Details

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Gripen jets are planned to be used to combat Russian drones, including "Shaheds" and "Gerans."

One of the main means of engagement will be the 27 mm Mauser BK-27 aircraft cannon, with a rate of fire of approximately 1,700 rounds per minute.

For comparison, American F-16s are equipped with the 20 mm M61A1 Vulcan cannon, which can fire up to 6,000 rounds per minute. At the same time, Gripen shells have a larger caliber and greater power, so fewer hits may be needed to destroy a drone.

Which missiles can Gripen jets use against drones

The Swedish fighters can use AIM-9, AIM-120 and IRIS-T missiles designed to engage aerial targets.

However, their cost ranges from hundreds of thousands to several million dollars, so using such weapons against relatively inexpensive Russian drones is not always economically justified.

France is sharply ramping up production of HAMMER air bombs, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces use to destroy Russian targets27.10.26, 02:37 • 20139 views

Unlike the F-16, Gripen jets do not yet have integrated 70 mm APKWS precision-guided rockets with laser guidance, which are used for cheaper drone interception. At the same time, the Swedish company Saab is already considering the possibility of equipping them with this capability.

In addition, Gripen jets can carry long-range Meteor missiles, but experts consider their use against "Shaheds" too expensive. Such missiles would be more appropriately used against Russian combat aircraft, particularly carriers of guided aerial bombs.

Defense Express notes that Gripen jets have a sufficient arsenal to combat Russian drones, but the effectiveness of their use will depend on the availability of appropriate weapons and the possibility of integrating cheaper interception systems.

Ukraine expects the first Gripen fighter jets in January-February - Zelenskyy11.11.26, 10:32 • 4030 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Shahed-136
IRIS-T
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon