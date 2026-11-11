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Ukraine expects the first Gripen fighter jets in January-February - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 378 views

Zelenskyy said that Swedish Gripen jets could arrive in Ukraine in January-February 2027. They are planned to be deployed for air defense.

Ukraine expects the first Gripen fighter jets in January-February - Zelenskyy

Ukraine expects Saab-produced JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets in January–February 2027. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this while speaking with journalists on November 10, UNN reports.

Details

"Regarding Sweden, we have always raised the issue of air defense," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, they also discussed ammunition for F-16s with the Nordic countries.

"This is part of air defense. All F-16s are already part of our air defense system. We need more F-16s because most of the F-16s are constantly undergoing modernization, as they are old F-16s, but they are good, very fast, and they can destroy jet-powered 'Shaheds.' We use them, and we are very grateful, and we are grateful to all the countries for the fleet, Denmark and Norway, and we are very grateful to Sweden," Zelenskyy noted.

We are discussing and raising the issue of the Gripen. They are expected to arrive in January–February, possibly in February. Yes, we raised the issue that we need them as soon as possible. But I mean, they are already on their way. Yes, we will see how the Gripen perform against these 'Shaheds.' Yes, we are also counting on this. Yes. This concerns air defense

- Zelenskyy pointed out.

Poland says Ukraine is ready to provide anti-drone technologies in exchange for two MiG-29 fighter jets10.11.26, 19:25 • 4208 views

Julia Shramko

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