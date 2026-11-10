Poland says Ukraine is ready to provide anti-drone technologies in exchange for two MiG-29 fighter jets

Ukraine has agreed to transfer to Poland the technologies needed to combat drones. Poland’s Deputy Minister of Defence Cezary Tomczyk reported this on Tuesday, November 10. According to him, the relevant agreements were reached during talks in Kyiv. RMF24 reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

It is noted that Tomczyk has been in the Ukrainian capital since Monday together with the First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, General Karol Domanowski. The parties are discussing military and industrial cooperation, including the exchange of technologies.

Ukraine has agreed to transfer to Poland the technologies we need to counter drones - the Polish official said.

One of the topics of the talks was the possibility of transferring two Polish MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. In return, Warsaw expects to gain access to Ukrainian developments in the field of drones and counter-drone systems.

Tomczyk noted that the relevant agreement is "approaching completion" and is currently "at the stage of agreeing on the details."

Slovakia has reopened the investigation into the transfer of MiG-29s to Ukraine

At the same time, the parties are discussing deepening cooperation within the international anti-ballistic coalition, which focuses on intercepting missiles. The initiative includes Ukraine, Poland, Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands.

Poland joined the alliance in September and is ready to strengthen it with P-18PL radar systems with an operating range of 2,000 kilometres.

These radars, which have an operating range of 2,000 kilometres, will be deployed in Poland and will serve the interests of Poland, NATO, Ukraine and the coalition as a whole. But another, and probably the most important, issue is the development of a missile—a missile capable of intercepting another missile. This requires the involvement of the capabilities of various companies and different countries - the Polish Deputy Minister of Defence noted.

In addition, the participants in the talks plan to discuss the establishment of a specialised maintenance centre for PAC-3 missiles for Patriot air-defence systems.

Poland will hold the first large-scale exercises of the "coalition of the willing" to prepare for the deployment of troops in Ukraine