Poland will hold the first large-scale exercises of the "coalition of the willing" to prepare for the deployment of troops in Ukraine

In Poland, the first full-scale military exercises of the "coalition of the willing" will take place from November 9 to 22. During the exercises, the international forces’ readiness for possible deployment in Ukraine after a ceasefire will be tested. About 2,800 service members from 10 countries will take part in the maneuvers, Le Monde reports, according to UNN.

Details

The exercises, called "Koalicja," will be held at a training ground in Nowa Dęba in southeastern Poland, not far from the Ukrainian border.

The main purpose of the maneuvers is to test the international contingent’s ability to rapidly deploy forces to deter russia from potentially resuming hostilities.

Which countries will take part in the exercises

French and British service members will form the core of the military contingent. Representatives of Estonia, Lithuania, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and Belgium will also join the exercises.

In total, the "coalition of the willing," led by France and the United Kingdom, brings together 36 countries.

The United States will not take part directly in the exercises. At the same time, Washington’s role in future security guarantees for Ukraine remains uncertain.

European military personnel prepare for possible deployment in Ukraine: large-scale exercises to be held in Poland