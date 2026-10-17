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European military personnel prepare for possible deployment in Ukraine: large-scale exercises to be held in Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 408 views

In November, 1,500 military personnel from Britain, France, Germany and Poland will practice deploying a contingent to Ukraine. No decision on the mission has been made.

European military personnel prepare for possible deployment in Ukraine: large-scale exercises to be held in Poland

In November, at least 1,500 service members from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany will arrive in Poland, where, together with Polish troops, they will rehearse a scenario for deploying a European contingent in Ukraine after a possible ceasefire. The Times reports this, according to UNN.

Details

The main purpose of the exercise will be to test the readiness of European armies to rapidly deploy troops and organize their support. In particular, participants will rehearse the transportation of personnel and the delivery of fuel, food, and other necessary resources.

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The maneuvers are intended to prepare European states for the possible deployment of a military contingent to Ukraine after the active phase of hostilities ends. The presence of foreign troops is expected to serve as an additional deterrent against new Russian aggression.

Britain confirmed preparations for the possible deployment of troops

According to media reports, the British side confirmed that large-scale exercises will be held in Poland next month. Service members from several European countries will take part.

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During the maneuvers, particular attention will be paid to logistics and coordination among the allies. These tasks are crucial for the possible long-term presence of international forces on Ukrainian territory.

European countries view a potential military presence in Ukraine as one of the elements of future security guarantees. This concerns supporting stability after a possible ceasefire and preventing the resumption of large-scale hostilities.

At the same time, holding the exercises does not mean that a decision to send European troops to Ukraine has already been made. For now, the allies are only rehearsing a possible scenario, the implementation of which will depend on further developments and political agreements.

Lithuania wants to establish a permanent U.S. military base near the borders of Russia and Belarus – Trump has already responded15.10.26, 03:25 • 20042 views

Stepan Haftko

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