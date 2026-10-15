Lithuania wants to establish a permanent U.S. military base near the borders of Russia and Belarus – Trump has already responded
Kyiv • UNN
Lithuania is ready to fully fund a permanent U.S. base and has submitted the proposal to Washington. Trump promised to consider it.
Lithuania has proposed that the United States establish a permanent American military base on its territory and is ready to assume all costs of stationing the troops. U.S. President Donald Trump promised to consider the proposal. This was reported by Lithuanian broadcaster LRT, according to UNN.
Details
The initiative emerged amid the return of U.S. military units to Lithuania. Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said that the next step should be a permanent presence of the U.S. military, and that the relevant proposals had already been conveyed to Washington.
The Lithuanian side is ready to fully finance the deployment of American troops and provide the necessary infrastructure. The final decision will depend on a review of U.S. military presence plans in Europe.
Lithuania seeks to strengthen deterrence against Russia
Minister of National Defence Robertas Kaunas stressed that the return of American units would strengthen the defence of the country and NATO's entire eastern flank.
The heavy battalion strengthens the security of our region, enhances the ability to respond rapidly and sends a deterrence signal. The engineering battalion contributes to the development of our division and the defence of the border
At the same time, the Lithuanian leadership does not expect criticism of Washington's agreements with Moscow to affect military cooperation. President Gitanas Nausėda and Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius had previously criticised the American agreement with Russia on diesel fuel.
In Vilnius, they emphasise that the United States remains Lithuania's key ally regardless of differences on political issues. According to presidential adviser Deividas Matulionis, the American military presence remains an important component of the country's security.
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