Lithuania freezes the assets of Russian oligarchs Fridman and Usmanov

Photo: AP

The Lithuanian government froze the assets of Russian oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman after they were removed from the EU sanctions list. This is stated in a message from the Lithuanian government, reports UNN.

"The government approved a draft resolution submitted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, proposing to freeze the funds and economic resources of two influential Russian businessmen—Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman," the statement said.

As noted, the property of the aforementioned individuals is being frozen, and it is also prohibited to provide them, directly or indirectly, or for their benefit, with funds and economic resources.

"The decision to remove two influential Russian oligarchs from the EU sanctions lists became a sign of weakness. Lithuania's position is different: we are activating the national sanctions mechanism and freezing the property of M. Fridman and A. Usmanov. Sanctions pressure on Russia and those supporting its war of aggression must be intensified," Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said.

The government added that Latvia and Estonia are also imposing national sanctions on Fridman and Usmanov, and that on September 24, 2026, these individuals were placed on the list of foreigners banned from entering Lithuania for a five-year period.

As a reminder

EU diplomats reported that representatives of the member states had agreed to remove the two billionaires from the sanctions list concerning Russia and extend the sanctions against the remaining 3,000 individuals and legal entities for another three years.