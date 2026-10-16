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Norway will build a factory near Ukraine to produce weapons against drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Norway's Kongsberg plans to launch a counter-drone systems factory in Poland by 2028. The investment will amount to approximately €45 million.

Norway will build a factory near Ukraine to produce weapons against drones

Norwegian defense company Kongsberg plans to open a plant in Poland to manufacture systems for combating unmanned aerial vehicles. The new facility will boost production of Polish SAN air defense systems designed to protect against drones. Defense Express reports this, citing a company statement, according to UNN.

Details

The contract for the construction of the plant is planned to be signed by the end of 2026, after which work will begin. The total investment will amount to 200 million zlotys, or approximately 45 million euros.

The facility is expected to begin operations as early as 2028. It will manufacture counter-drone systems that will allow Poland to reduce its dependence on the supply of foreign components for its own air defense.

Which air defense system will be strengthened by Norwegian developments

The reference is to the Polish SAN anti-aircraft system, which includes Kongsberg PROTECTOR combat modules with 30 mm cannons. They are designed to destroy drones without using expensive anti-aircraft missiles.

In addition to cannons, the SAN system will be equipped with 12.7 mm machine guns, SA-35 self-propelled 35 mm anti-aircraft guns, electronic warfare systems, APKWS missiles, and Merops interceptor drones.

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Poland has already ordered 18 batteries of these systems, which will include 18 command platoons and 52 firing platoons. The weapons will be mounted on Legwan off-road vehicles and Jelcz trucks.

According to Defense Express, cannon and machine-gun systems make it possible to intercept drones at significantly lower cost compared with using anti-aircraft missiles. At the same time, they have limitations in terms of engagement range and altitude.

In addition to Poland, Slovakia had previously expressed interest in SAN systems.

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Stepan Haftko

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