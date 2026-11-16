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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees enacting the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to impose sanctions on seven maritime vessels that are part of Russia’s shadow fleet and six Russians involved in the forced passportization of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories, UNN reports, citing the Office of the President.

Sanctions pressure — ours and that of our partners — must remain strong. Sanctions are what contributes most to creating an incentive for Russia to end the war – the Head of State emphasized.

One of the sanctions lists includes ships sailing under the Russian flag. These vessels are involved in the regular transportation of large quantities of weapons, ammunition, military and other equipment for the Russian occupiers. Most of the vessels belong to M Leasing LLC and MG-Fleet LLC, which are already under sanctions imposed by Ukraine, the European Union, the United States, Canada, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Five ships are under U.S. sanctions, two of which are also subject to restrictions imposed by the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada, Switzerland, and Japan.

These seven vessels regularly transport weapons, ammunition, and equipment to the Russian army. The sanctions should limit the vessels’ ability to enter ports and receive necessary services. The next step is sanctions against their captains: whoever operates such vessels will be held personally accountable – emphasized Presidential Adviser and Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk.

The second sanctions package includes Russian officials who facilitate the temporary occupation of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson regions, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Crimean Peninsula, and Sevastopol. They implement Russia’s policy of forcibly issuing Russian passports to Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Among those sanctioned are Valentina Kazakova, Deputy Head of Russia’s Federal Bailiffs Service, who is already under U.S. sanctions, and Oleg Agarkov, Head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for Krasnodar Krai, against whom Canada has imposed restrictions.

Ukraine imposed sanctions against those involved with "Rassvet" and Russia's "shadow fleet"

The Office of the President also added that forced passportization is one of the key tools Russia uses to influence and control people. It also enables the occupiers to place residents of the temporarily occupied territories on the military register. To force people to obtain Russian citizenship, the Russians deprive them of the ability to receive medical treatment, pensions, and employment, to obtain an education, and also threaten to take their children away.

Ukraine will provide its partners with all the information necessary to fully synchronize these sanctions across international jurisdictions.