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Ukraine imposed sanctions against those involved with "Rassvet" and Russia's "shadow fleet"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 882 views

Ukraine imposed sanctions against 10 companies, 19 Russians, and 39 shadow fleet vessels. The restrictions are intended, among other things, to thwart the creation of "Rassvet".

Ukraine imposed sanctions against those involved with "Rassvet" and Russia's "shadow fleet"

Ukraine has imposed sanctions on companies and individuals involved in the creation of Russia’s own satellite system, "Rassvet," for use in the war, as well as on shadow fleet vessels. The Office of the President reported this on October 30, UNN writes.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees enacting decisions by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to impose sanctions on Russian companies and individuals involved in creating the "Rassvet" satellite communications system, as well as on 39 vessels belonging to Russia’s shadow fleet

- the OP reported.

The sanctions package concerning the "Rassvet" system includes 10 companies and 19 Russians associated with them. They are involved in work on launching the "Rassvet" system, which the aggressor plans to use on the territory of Ukraine to continue its aggressive and unprovoked war, the OP stated.

Russia, as noted, seeks to have a satellite system similar to the Starlink network that would enable it to command troops and guide and control strike drones, including "Shaheds," and missiles online. Deploying this system could help Russia not only continuously control weapons in real time in Ukraine, but also create threats to other countries.

According to reports, the companies against which sanctions have been imposed include:

  • "Bureau 1440" – the developer, coordinator, and systems integrator of the "Rassvet" project;
    • "Labs 1440," affiliated with this entity – specializes in producing solar panels for spacecraft;
      • "FAB Rassvet" – engaged in the development, production, and support of low-Earth-orbit communications satellites and subscriber terminals;
        • the Belarusian enterprise "Aerospace Instruments" – develops and prototypes components for aerospace systems.

          It was also stated that sanctions have been imposed on "5S Group," which supplies foreign industrial equipment to Russia and develops industrial computers under the RMatic brand. One of them was supplied to the sanctioned manufacturer of electronic warfare systems and "Orlan" drones and used in research and development work in the interests of "Bureau 1440." In addition, sanctions have been imposed on "Production Association 'Aquamash'" – which specializes in the machining of metal products and the manufacture of high-precision parts; "El-Optics" – which supplies, services, and integrates optical, telecommunications, and laser equipment, photonics, and quantum communications systems; "Elesar-Group" – which supplies Russia with foreign-made electronic components and equipment; "Small Spacecraft" – which specializes in developing space technology and ground-based satellite communications systems.

          "Rassvet" is Russia’s attempt to create its own low-Earth-orbit satellite system and use it in the war against Ukraine and to create threats to the entire world. The project depends on foreign technologies, equipment, and components, so we are targeting these supply chains already at the development stage and calling on partners to synchronize sanctions," said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the adviser and Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy.

          In addition, another sanctions package against the shadow fleet has been introduced. The package includes 39 maritime vessels flying the flags of: Russia – 17, Barbados – 3, Liberia – 3, the Marshall Islands – 3, Panama – 3, Hong Kong – 2, Djibouti – 2, the Bahamas – 1, Equatorial Guinea – 1, Zimbabwe – 1, Cameroon – 1, Palau – 1, and Sierra Leone – 1.

          According to reports, they facilitate the export of Russian oil, petroleum products, and gas condensate, which are the most important source of revenue for the aggressor state’s budget and are subsequently directed toward the war against Ukrainians. These vessels transport Russian energy resources to the ports of China, India, Egypt, Türkiye, and other countries. Just one of them – Vasily Dinkov – carried out 15 operations transporting approximately 726,000 tonnes of Russian crude oil in the first half of 2026 alone.

          Some of the vessels are already under sanctions imposed by the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Switzerland, and Australia. Ukraine will provide all the information to its partners for the full synchronization of sanctions across international jurisdictions.

          Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against those involved in the production of Russian ballistic weapons24.10.26, 13:47 • 47893 views

          Julia Shramko

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