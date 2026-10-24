Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against those involved in the production of Russian ballistic weapons

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted sanctions against entities and individuals that help produce Russian ballistic weapons, as well as supply Russia’s defense industry with equipment and components for drones, military aviation, armored vehicles and missile weapons. This was reported by the Office of the President on October 24, UNN writes.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees enacting decisions by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to impose sanctions against Russian entities and individuals that help produce Russian ballistic weapons, as well as supply Russia’s defense industry with equipment and components for military aviation, armored vehicles, missile weapons and drones - the OP said in a statement.

The first sanctions list includes 51 individuals and 44 legal entities involved in the production of ballistic missiles with which Russia attacks critical and civilian infrastructure, shells Ukrainian cities and communities, and kills people. These include key enterprises that produce and supply raw materials, equipment and tools for creating long-range weapons such as the Iskander, Kalibr, Kh-101 and Kinzhal.

The sanctions package includes, in particular, the following enterprises and their executives:

“G. S. Petrov Institute of Plastics” – the only producer in Russia of a number of components for composite materials supplied to plants in the defense, aerospace, aviation and shipbuilding sectors;

“Kometa Corporation of Special-Purpose Space Systems” – the main enterprise of a research and production group that manufactures surface-to-air missile systems, radar equipment and onboard equipment systems;

“VitaReaktiv” – an enterprise specializing in chemical raw materials and involved in the production of ballistic missile weapons;

“Promenergo” – develops optical, laser and optoelectronic instruments and information-and-sighting systems, and conducts tests of onboard equipment;

“Kirov Biochemical Plant” – involved in the production and modernization of weapons and military equipment;

“D. I. Mendeleyev All-Russian Research Institute of Metrology” – conducts scientific research, manufactures measuring equipment, and develops software for weapons and military equipment.

Sanctions have also been imposed on 32 Russian citizens and 35 Russian companies. These include enterprises involved in the production and supply chains of high-precision industrial equipment, tools and components, as well as electronics and raw materials for entities that service Russia’s military-industrial complex.

These are:

“Gagaring” – specializes in the sale of hardware for communications and control systems for FPV drones;

“Virgin-EC” – supplies foreign electronic components to Russian occupiers;

“Pressmash” Machine-Tool-Building Association – specializes in the wholesale trade of metalworking machines supplied to plants involved in the production of Kh-101 and Kh-59 missiles and Orion UAVs.

Sanctions have also been imposed on enterprises of the Russian industrial group "RUSAL" that are of significant importance to the aggressor country and are involved in the production of military aircraft, armored vehicles, missile weapons, drones and other military products. From April 2024 to March 2025, "United Company RUSAL Trading House" and "RUSAL Taishet Aluminum Plant" alone imported nearly 150 million rubles’ worth of alumina into Russia. Supplies of this raw material were used to produce military aircraft, missile weapons, armored vehicles and drones.

"We are systematically identifying and imposing sanctions on enterprises involved in the production of Russian ballistic missiles and other weapons. We are working to extend these sanctions to other jurisdictions. Taken together, this should significantly weaken the capabilities of Russia’s military-industrial complex to produce weapons," said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the President’s adviser and commissioner for sanctions policy.

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