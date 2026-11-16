Sanctions against russia and billions of euros for Ukraine: key outcomes of the EU Council meeting on November 16

On November 16, a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union took place in Brussels, with continued support for Ukraine amid Russian aggression among its key issues. That day, the EU expanded its sanctions lists by 145 entries, approved a record allocation of almost €8 billion to Ukraine, and transferred another €1.71 billion for defense needs.

In addition, European diplomats discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, preparations for winter, and the prospects for peace talks.

What decisions have already been made, whom the new restrictions target, and what official Kyiv expects from Brussels in the near future is reported by UNN.

EU expands sanctions against Russia by 145 entries

One of the main events of November 16 was the adoption by the EU Council of additional sanctions decisions regarding Russia. In total, 145 new entries were added to the sanctions lists. They include representatives of Russian business, the banking and energy sectors, as well as individuals and organizations involved in disinformation campaigns and cyberattacks.

As the EU Council reported, the first decision provides for restrictions against 12 individuals and 101 legal entities. These include representatives of economic sectors that generate significant revenues for the Russian budget and support the operation of the so-called shadow fleet. In particular, nearly 50 Russian banks and financial institutions were targeted. Among them are the YooMoney payment service, the Unistream money transfer system, Bank 131, and other financial structures.

In Brussels, they explain that strengthening banking sanctions should limit Russia’s ability to conduct international settlements, receive revenues, and direct financial resources toward continuing the war against Ukraine.

The restrictions were also extended to representatives of major Russian e-commerce companies. Wildberries founder Tatyana Kim and Ozon’s largest shareholder Alexander Chachava were added to the lists. European officials link the imposition of the restrictions to the role of these enterprises in Russia’s economy and in the supply of military and dual-use goods.

Particular attention was paid to Russia’s oil and gas industry. The sanctions target enterprises connected with oil refining, energy resource extraction, and oil transportation. They include Gazprom Neft’s Moscow and Omsk oil refineries, Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat, as well as companies connected with the oil terminal in St. Petersburg.

In addition, the EU imposed restrictions on a number of companies from the United Arab Emirates, China, the Seychelles, and Oman that, according to the European side, participate in schemes for exporting Russian oil and support the operation of the shadow fleet.

For the individuals and companies included on the lists, the measures provide for the freezing of assets in the EU and a ban on providing them with funds or other economic resources. Individuals are also prohibited from entering the territory of the European Union.

EU imposed new sanctions against Russia targeting 113 individuals and entities - oil refineries, Russian banks, shadow fleet and more are in the crosshairs

Restrictions against Russian propaganda and hackers

In a second separate decision, the EU Council imposed sanctions on 30 individuals and two legal entities linked to Russian information operations and cyberattacks. In particular, Moscow-based Social Design Agency was targeted; according to the EU Council, it carried out large-scale information influence campaigns under the direction and with the funding of the administration of the president of the Russian Federation. The European side claims that the agency’s activities were aimed at spreading disinformation, manipulating public opinion, and weakening support for Ukraine among the populations of EU countries.

The sanctions lists also included 24 individuals associated with the work of this entity, Russian television presenters Vitaly Yeliseyev and Petr Marchenko, blogger Yuri Podolyaka, and RT International employee Chey Bowes.

Separate restrictions were imposed on the pro-Russian hacker group NoName057. According to European institutions, the group carried out DDoS attacks against government institutions, critical infrastructure facilities, and private companies in Ukraine, EU states, and the United States. The targets of the attacks reportedly included information resources in the energy, financial, and transport sectors, as well as water-supply facilities.

In Brussels, officials emphasize that such actions are regarded as part of Russia’s broader hybrid activities aimed at destabilizing European states.

Nearly €8 billion for Ukraine: the largest Ukraine Facility tranche

Alongside the sanctions decisions, on November 16 the Council of the EU approved the allocation of nearly €8 billion to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility program. This is the largest one-off payment made by the EU since the financial mechanism was established. Of the total amount, around €5 billion consists of resources provided under the Ukraine Support Loan program for 2026.

As the Council of the EU noted, the decision became possible after Ukraine fulfilled more than 20 reform targets. These concerned the judiciary, the fight against corruption and money laundering, financial markets, the management of state assets, the development of the business environment, decentralization, energy, digitalization, and environmental protection.

The Ukraine Facility funds are intended to support macroeconomic stability, the functioning of public administration, economic recovery, and the implementation of reforms related to Ukraine’s European integration.

EU has approved a record tranche for Ukraine of nearly €8 billion

Another €1.71 billion from allies for drones, ammunition, and air defense

Separately, on November 16, the European Commission announced the transfer of €1.71 billion to Ukraine for defense needs. The funding is being provided under the Ukraine Support Loan, with a total volume of €90 billion. According to the European Commission, these funds will be used to purchase drones, ammunition, missiles, air defense systems, and early-warning radar equipment.

Ukraine received another €1.71 billion from the EU for drones, ammunition and air defense — details from Brussels and Kyiv

Preparing for winter: Ukraine requests Patriot missiles and energy equipment

One of the central topics of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting was preparing Ukraine for the winter period amid regular Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha took part in the discussion and briefed his European counterparts on the current situation and the country’s priority needs. The central message of his address was an explanation of why Kyiv needs a special winter package of interceptor missiles for Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.

Every interceptor in our partners’ stockpiles has a price measured not in dollars, but in human lives - Sybiha said.

The minister emphasized that, due to Russia’s ongoing attacks, Ukraine needs additional equipment to protect and restore its energy system. This includes both large-scale technical solutions for critical infrastructure and less powerful equipment, such as portable charging stations.

Sybiha therefore urged European partners not to delay decisions on strengthening financial, energy, and defense support for Ukraine. In addition, he stressed the need to develop Europe’s own defense capabilities, particularly in countering ballistic threats, satellite communications, and strategic autonomy.

Ukraine calls on the EU to accelerate the adoption of the 22nd sanctions package

Despite the expansion of the sanctions lists on November 16, work on a new comprehensive package of restrictions against Russia continues.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi, during a meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas in Brussels, called on European partners to approve the 22nd sanctions package as soon as possible. According to the head of government, the resumption of diplomatic negotiations has not been accompanied by a halt to Russian strikes on civilian and energy infrastructure. Therefore, sanctions pressure remains one of the key tools that the European Union can use to influence Moscow's position.

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that new sanctions proposals were planned to be presented ahead of a special European Council summit on November 26–27. According to Reuters, citing European diplomats, the forthcoming package may include additional restrictions on Russian banks, cryptocurrency platforms, and schemes for circumventing sanctions through third countries. The possibility of new restrictions on Russian and Belarusian athletes participating in international competitions on EU territory is also being discussed. In addition, additional visa restrictions for former Russian servicemen are under consideration.

War and peace talks: Europe insists on a ceasefire

A separate topic of the meeting of European diplomats was the prospects for a peaceful settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war and the European Union's participation in the negotiating process.

Before the meeting began, Kaja Kallas said that the top priority should be achieving a ceasefire. According to her, Russia continues to attack Ukraine's energy facilities, transport infrastructure, and civilian sites while putting forward demands concerning the future European security system. Kallas recalled that Moscow had already agreed to the principles of European security enshrined in international documents, but is violating the commitments it undertook. She also noted that Russia's demands largely repeat the ultimatums the Kremlin put forward on the eve of the full-scale invasion in 2021.

In the view of the EU's chief diplomat, negotiations should begin with a genuine cessation of hostilities, rather than with discussions of new concessions to Russia. At the same time, Kallas stressed that the European Union has its own levers of influence over Moscow, including sanctions policy and frozen Russian assets.

Andrii Sybiha, for his part, informed his European colleagues about the resumption of trilateral negotiations after a nine-month hiatus. During them, the Ukrainian side insists on Europe's full participation in the next stages of the peace process, especially when it comes to the continent's long-term security. Kyiv emphasizes that any agreements concerning Ukraine must be adopted with its direct participation.

What further decisions for Ukraine are expected from the EU

After the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, the attention of European institutions will focus on further issues concerning defense and financial support for Ukraine. A meeting of the EU Council in the format of defense ministers is already scheduled to take place in Brussels on November 17. Its agenda includes support for Ukraine, as well as broader issues of European security.

The next important stage will be the special European Council summit on November 26–27. By then, the European Commission plans to present proposals for a new sanctions package and for financing Ukraine's needs in 2027.

Countering Russia's shadow fleet remains a separate area of focus. On December 4, France and the United Kingdom plan to hold a conference dedicated to combating schemes for transporting Russian oil in circumvention of international restrictions.