Kyiv came under a ballistic attack during the night of Tuesday, November 17. UNN reports this, citing the Air Force, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, and OSINT channels.

Details

At 11:36 p.m., a red-level air raid alert was declared in Kyiv. The Air Force warned of a ballistic missile heading toward the capital. Soon afterward, the first explosions rang out in Kyiv.

Air defense forces are operating in the capital. Kyiv is under a ballistic attack. Stay in shelters! - Klitschko urged.

Later, he clarified that, according to preliminary information, the Northern and Southern bridges had been hit.

Meanwhile, OSINT channels report that the Russians were simultaneously striking from the territories of the Rostov, Voronezh, Kursk, and Bryansk regions.

To remind you

Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, Adviser to the President of Ukraine on the Development of Technological Areas of Defense, said that in the event of the destruction of the bridges in Kyiv, ferry and pontoon crossings would not be able to fully replace them, but such options could help transport essential cargo under emergency conditions.

Strike on a hospital in Kyiv: one person injured, 37 rescued