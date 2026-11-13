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Strike on a hospital in Kyiv: one person injured, 37 rescued

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

A Russian attack damaged a hospital in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi District. One person was injured, 30 were evacuated, and seven were rescued.

Strike on a hospital in Kyiv: one person injured, 37 rescued

The enemy attacked Kyiv during the night of Friday, November 13. The State Emergency Service reports this, UNN informs.

Details

It is reported that one of the hospitals in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital came under attack.

One person was injured, seven were rescued, and 30 evacuated. ... A fire broke out at the hospital, partially destroying the second floor. The medical facility's staff evacuated 30 people to safety, while State Emergency Service rescuers saved seven more. The fire has been extinguished

- the statement reads.

We remind you

In Kyiv, due to Russian attacks and an electricity shortage, external lighting will be temporarily switched off completely.

Night attack on Kyiv: two injured and buildings damaged07.11.26, 03:19 • 22279 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineKyiv
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