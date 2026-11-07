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Night attack on Kyiv: two injured and buildings damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 488 views

At least two people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the overnight attack. In the Solomianskyi District, a non-residential building caught fire, and a kindergarten and residential buildings were damaged.

Night attack on Kyiv: two injured and buildings damaged

At least two people were injured as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv overnight into Saturday, November 7. UNN reports this, citing the statement by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Details

It is noted that the injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

In the Solomianskyi district, the enemy strike caused a fire in a non-residential building. ... Also in the Solomianskyi district, the enemy attack damaged a kindergarten building

- the Kyiv City Military Administration stated.

Meanwhile, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that debris hit a five-story residential building in the Solomianskyi district.

"Also, at another address, the window glazing in a five-story residential building was damaged by the blast wave," Klitschko added.

We remind you

The enemy attacked Kyiv overnight into Saturday, November 7. According to Vitali Klitschko, the enemy struck infrastructure facilities with ballistic missiles.

The energy supply situation has worsened in Kyiv — Klitschko named the reason06.11.26, 20:33 • 12954 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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