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The energy supply situation has worsened in Kyiv — Klitschko named the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5656 views

After an energy facility was damaged in Zhytomyr, energy supplies in the capital deteriorated and water pressure dropped. Kyivvodokanal is switching on generators.

The energy supply situation has worsened in Kyiv — Klitschko named the reason

The situation with energy supply in the capital has deteriorated, and pressure in the water supply system has decreased. Kyivvodokanal is switching to generators. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, according to UNN.

Due to damage to an energy facility in Zhytomyr, the situation with the capital’s energy supply has also deteriorated. Pressure in Kyiv’s water supply system has decreased 

- Klitschko reported.

According to him, at stations where this is possible, Kyivvodokanal is switching to generators.

Prolonged power and water outages: Zelenskyy reported where the energy supply situation is worst after Russian attacks06.11.26, 15:15 • 16828 views

Antonina Tumanova

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